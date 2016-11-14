Dundee Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the "Corporation" or "Dundee") is reporting its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The net loss for the third quarter of 2016 attributable to shareholders was $16.4 million or a loss of $0.31 per share, compared with a net loss of $235.9 million or $4.05 per share incurred during the third quarter of the prior year, which included impairments of $139.2 million related to resource properties.

"During the third quarter we continued to focus on the work involved in the ongoing optimization of our portfolio of investments," said David Goodman, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "To that end, we were able to successfully attract third-party capital for some of our key portfolio holdings and this remains a core part of our strategy of investing alongside our partners. Moving forward, we will continue to explore ways to unlock and create value within our portfolio."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

OPERATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS

THIRD QUARTER 2016 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

The Corporation's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR")

The Corporation will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2016 financial results. The details for the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Webcast:

Live Call: 1.888.231.8191 or 1.647.427.7450

The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at midnight. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1.855.859.2056 or 1.416.849.0833 and enter the encore code 17328972. An archive of the audio webcast will also be posted to Dundee Corporation's website.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Dundee Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dundee Corporation's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the 2015 Annual Information Form of Dundee Corporation and subsequent filings made with securities commissions in Canada. Dundee Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

