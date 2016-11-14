NexgenRx Announces Q3 2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: NXG) announces Q3 revenue of $1,397,440 an increase of $208,895 over the same period last year. Gross profit for the quarter was $1,131,382 up $192,863 producing net quarterly income of $28,657, an increase of $146,852 over the same period last year.

"Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was $4,375,260 or 23% higher than the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 18% compared to the same period last year from the successful execution of the focused industry sales strategy and from customizing our technology to specific clients' requirements" stated Ron Loucks, President & CEO.

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx is Canada's only independent full service claims adjudicator with full front end administration capability. These combined capabilities allow NexgenRx to provide complete solutions to plan sponsors that need sophisticated health benefit technology applications, in a cost- effective manner. NexgenRx is committed to building partnerships with organizations looking to exceed the expectations of their clients and deliver superior administration and claims processing solutions at a competitive cost. More information and the full financial statements can be found at

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward looking statements, including statements regarding the business and anticipated financial performance of the Corporation. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward- looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release."

