Templeton Releases Closed-End Fund's Portfolio Allocation Update

(firmenpresse) - FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE: GIM)

The Templeton closed-end Fund referenced below, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, today released a portfolio allocation update containing the following information as of October 31, 2016:

Asset Allocation

Portfolio Characteristics

Net Currency Distribution

Country Distribution

To obtain a copy of the update, please contact Fund Information at 1-800-342-5236.

Templeton closed-end Fund:

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE: GIM)

The Fund's investment manager is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 180 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes -- including equity, fixed income, alternative and custom solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With offices in 35 countries, the California-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and approximately $723 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2016. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

This press release contains statistical data regarding the Fund's portfolio. The Fund's complete portfolio holdings are publicly available on a quarterly basis on Form N-Q, as well as in the Fund's Annual and Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents may be found at sec.gov. For portfolio management discussions, including information regarding the Fund's investment strategies, please view the most recent Annual or Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders which can be found at franklintempleton.com or sec.gov.

You may request a copy of the Fund's current Report to Shareholders by contacting Franklin Templeton's Fund Information Department at 1-800/DIAL BEN® (1-800-342-5236) or by visiting franklintempleton.com. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Changes in interest rates will affect the value of the Fund's portfolio and its share price and yield. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in the Fund adjust to a rise in interest rates, the Fund's share price may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments of countries where the Fund invests. Investments in developing markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors, in addition to those associated with their relatively small size and lesser liquidity. The markets for particular securities or types of securities are or may become relatively illiquid. Reduced liquidity will have an adverse impact on the security's value and on the Fund's ability to sell such securities when necessary to meet the Fund's liquidity needs or in response to a specific market event. Derivatives, including currency management strategies, involve costs and can create economic leverage in the portfolio that may result in significant volatility and cause the Fund to participate in losses (as well as enable gains) on an amount that exceeds the Fund's initial investment. The Fund may not achieve the anticipated benefits and may realize losses when a counterparty fails to perform as promised. As a nondiversified investment company, the Fund may invest in a relatively small number of issuers and, as a result, be subject to a greater risk of loss with respect to its portfolio securities. The Fund is actively managed and investment allocations can be expected to change, but there is no guarantee that the manager's investment decisions will produce the desired results. The information provided is as of the date shown and comes from sources considered reliable, but the Fund makes no representation or warranty as to its completeness or accuracy. The weightings do not include the impact of currency forwards within the country weightings.



* Net currency distribution may include unsettled trades.

For more information, please contact

Franklin Templeton Investments

1-800-342-5236





More information:

http://https://www.franklintempleton.com/retail/jsp_app/home/ft_home.jsp



PressRelease by

Franklin Templeton

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/14/2016 - 22:50

Language: English

News-ID 506892

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Franklin Templeton

Stadt: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL





Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease