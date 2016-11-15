Suncor Energy declares dividend

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share on its common shares, payable Dec. 23, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 2, 2016.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights' Global 100. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

