Science's Answer to Radiation -- WaveRider patented Noise Field technology resembles harmless environment

Escaping the threats of electromagnetic radiation with comprehensive protection

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Living in today's modern and highly connected world, it means that we have little choice of escaping the increasing levels of EMR in our environment. From the moment we get up in the morning to the time we go to bed, we are surrounded by electromagnetic radiation generated by our modern-day devices. Yes indeed. EMR is all around us. Yet, more and more studies revealed the radiation released from everyday devices harms our immune system, causing symptoms such as headache, insomnia, and even serious illnesses, creating a direct health hazard to kids and mothers-to-be. Radiation is a serious issue to be tackled, especially for smart phone addicts. WaveRider from the U.S. brings us the best solution, the patented proprietary frequencies (molecular resonance effect technology) instantly changes the radiation frequency created by today's environment, bringing a comprehensive shield to the environment repelling radiation's harm and thus a safe home for you and family.

Long-term exposure to electromagnetic radiation (EMR) triggers the body to respond at a cellular level where the cell membrane hardens. This prevents nutrients from getting into the cells, and causes toxin build-up in the cells. Over time, the body's immune and other systems begin to deteriorate. The WaveRider is the brainchild of quantum physicist Dr. Igor Smirnov. Specializing in advanced research on the influence of low frequency electromagnetic oscillations on human cellular physiology, he brought the same Noise Field technology that the US military rely on right into the comfort of your home or office -- creating a sanctuary that alters harmful effects of man-made EMR without changing the EMR itself.

Magnetic field intensity of the human brain activity is in the range of 10?9 to 10?8 Gauss, WaveRider resonance technology produces 'natural' frequencies that human bodies are able to accept, 'riding' on the waves of the EMR. The result: human cells accept the combined 'EMR plus WaveRider' frequencies. Dr. Vincent Seet, managing director of WaveRider and researcher on radiation further explains, "WaveRider leverages quantum mechanics with patented Molecular Resonance Effect Technology (MRET) in our chips. This process has been validated proving WaveRider noise field technology can cover EMR produced by all electrical equipment, powerlines and routers within 30 feet in distance. Ambient noise level will be improved and a positive influence in both body and emotions can be observed."

Dr. Yasuyuki Nemoto, renowned Japan biologist and biotechnology scientist, has also taken numerous tests on WaveRider. Dr. Nemato studied EMR for decades, and discovered the use of WaveRider reduces mobile phone SAR (radiation absorption) values from 10% to 40%. The many tests all conclude that WaveRider offers protection against a wide range of EMR, reducing EMR penetration in head.

All electronic devices emit man-made EMR, and the impact is 1 times worse for mothers-to-be and children compared to adults, yet these devices are a part of our everyday life. Using WaveRider indoor makes an 18 metre sanctuary which fits a 1,200 square feet home, altering the harmful effect of man-made EMR without affecting the transmission quality of your WiFi or mobile signals. Bring your family the most authentic and comprehensive protection. Now everyone can relax and enjoy the new era of electronics while WaveRider gatekeeps everyone's health!

Press release and photos download:

Image



(left) Dr. Vincent Seet and (right) Dr. Yasuyuki Nemoto attended the debut launch of WaveRider in Hong Kong.

Company Logo

WaveRider is invented by quantum physicist Dr. Igor Smirnov, bringing Noise Field technology that the US military rely on to our everyday life and reducing EMR from our health with Science. WaveRider technology is proprietary with US patent and has been tested and certified by many independent laboratories in the US. It reduces EMR including high frequency, low frequency and underground radiation and creates "natural" frequency without affecting the transmission quality of your WiFi or mobile signals, thus resembling a harmless natural environment from radiation for each and every family.

WaveRider is manufactured in Singapore with product released in US and APAC regions, and will be available in all Hong Kong DG Lifestyle shops starting from 12 November 2016, the retail price is HK$15,500.

Product Introduction Video:

Japanese native Yasuyuki Nemoto is a renowned Japan biologist and biotechnology scientist who received a Doctor of Science in Cellular & Molecular Biology from the University of Tokyo in 1988.

Dr Nemoto has worked for several universities in Japan, Miami and Honolulu in the fields of biology and biotechnology. He began his longstanding association with the late Dr. Masaru Emoto in 2002, as his internal secretary. Since then he travelled the world with Dr. Emoto on lecture tours spanning more than 25 countries sharing their invaluable lab findings after numerous tests.

Dr. Vincent Seet has been interested in science from young. One of the activities is to commersialisation of US Patented sciences with good research works. An example is the WaveRider technology, a quantum mechanics approach to negate unwarranted negative effects of our wireless age. In his free time, Vincent researches into alternatives cancer natural remedies.

"DG" is an abbreviation of DG Lifestyle Store -- the retail business of Designer Group Company. Since 1994, DG's retail network has expanded to international cities include Hong Kong, Shanghai, Macau and Singapore, with a total of 12 stores. DG became one of Hong Kong's largest Apple authorized reseller since, with over 80,000 members and one million traffic per year. DG is the first appointed "Apple Center" in the Asia-Pacific region, and they set up an online shopping platform since 2014 - CoolMall web and APP. In 2016, the new image store was opened, and the company introduces more different types of trendy gadgets to customers.

DG is committed to offer the best and latest electronic products to customers. There are more than 3000 different types of electronic products and accessories available at the stores. Except specialized in selling Apple products, they also provide customized color services, hand-made, gold-plate, or very unique custom-made Apple products or accessories. In 2016, DG APP was first launched, which allows members to earn points and redeem selected goods, cash coupon or Asia Miles.

Official website:

Download DG APP: Visit Apple App Store and search "DG Lifestyle Store"

Image Available:

Media Contact:

Bertilla Cheung

Tel: +852 9225 4455

E-mail:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3080545



PressRelease by

DG Lifestyle Store

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 02:00

Language: English

News-ID 506906

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DG Lifestyle Store

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 119



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease