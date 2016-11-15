       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Dundee Acquisition Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/16 -- Dundee Acquisition Ltd. (TSX: DAQ.A) (TSX: DAQ.WT) (the "Corporation") is reporting its financial results as at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The Corporation's third quarter 2016 unaudited condensed interim financial statements, along with the accompanying management's discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by interested parties under the Corporation's profile at or the Company's website at .

About Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

Dundee Acquisition Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition corporation formed for the purpose of effecting an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.

Contacts:
Jonathan Turnbull
Managing Director
(647) 253-1156

Lucie Presot
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-5157



