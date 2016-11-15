       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


Assisted Living Community Releases New Blog Series

One of the best ways to reach the audiences of today is to utilize online blogs. They can keep information flowing into the public in an organized and efficient way that is easy to read, access, and find!

ID: 506912
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - One of the best ways to reach the audiences of today is to utilize online blogs. They can keep information flowing into the public in an organized and efficient way that is easy to read, access, and find! So to keep up with those wondering about our assisted living community, Cobbdale Assisted Living has started our own blog!

In this blog series, Cobbdale Assisted Living will answer common questions about our assisted living community , as well as discuss how you can continue your research to find the best options for you and your family. Cobbdale Assisted Living will use them to inform readers on the benefits of assisted living care and in-home care, as well as give general, unbiased information about these options.

This type of communication will further our relationship with our clients by providing answers to questions before theyre even asked. Cobbdale Assisted Living believes that extensive research needs to be done before choosing an assisted living community or an in-home caregiver; in order to assist with that research, this blog will be an effective way of obtaining information that can help better the understanding of assisted living communities and in-home care. Our blogs will each be focused on common questions or concerns about these communities and opportunities and will strive to be an effective resource for your research.

Overall, Cobbdale Assisted Livings plan for this blog to be a great addition to our company and cannot wait to share it with you! Cobbdale Assisted Living hopes you will find it a credible and effective resource for you and your family. If you have any questions you would like to see addressed, or you have questions over any of the information Cobbdale Assisted Living provides, feel free to contact us by calling 703-520-6040. Cobbdale Assisted Living is located at 3503 Burrows Ave, Fairfax, VA 22030 and serves the surrounding Northern Virginia area for families needing assisted living services.


Contact:
Jonathan Martin
Company: Cobbdale Assisted Living
Address: 3503 Burrows Ave, Fairfax, VA 22030
Phone: 703-520-6040
Email: info(at)cobbdaleassistedliving.com
Website: https://www.cobbdaleassistedliving.com



More information:
http://https://www.cobbdaleassistedliving.com



Keywords (optional):

cobbdale-assisted-living, assisted-living-community,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/15/2016 - 05:28
Language: English
News-ID 506912
Character count: 2482
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cobbdale Assisted Living

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 49

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.499
Registriert Heute: 44
Registriert Gestern: 90
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 185


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z