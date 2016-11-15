No Sweat Sports Wash Eliminates Odors and Stains From Workout Clothes

No Sweat Sports Wash Detergent is formulated for use on workout clothes and other garments (such as work gear) that becomes soiled in sweat.

Product Features



Aside from its effectiveness at removing stains and odors, this sports detergent gently cleanses without leaving a residue or film, as many other sports detergents tend to do. The formula itself is anti-fungal and anti-bacterial, in addition to being anti-allergen for sensitive skin. Consumers also enjoy the fact that it is a "Certified Green" laundry detergent with an eco-friendly formula. It is also safe for use in high-efficiency washers.



How it Works



No Sweat Sports Detergent works by dissolving bacteria that is commonly found inside of moisture-wicking athletic materials. Specifically, this is done using BioBlast enzyme technology that penetrates the fabric, dissolves the bacteria causing the odors, and removes oils and other stains from the fabric itself. The enzymes allow this to happen gently so the lifespan of expensive active wear can be extended, saving consumers money over time. Many other laundry detergents on the market today only mask odors, while this special anti-microbial formula works to actually remove them.



Use Instructions



To use this sports detergent, consumers can simply add one ounce of the detergent to a standard-size laundry load. For especially grimy and smelly garments, it is recommended that the garments be soaked in about two ounces of the detergent and left to sit for about 10-15 minutes before washing. For best results, sweat and other stains should be pre-treated with a laundry stain remover.





Once soaked, add to laundry as usual and run the cycle with warm water. Then, dry as normal or lay clothes flat to dry, depending on material.



For those who lead active lives and are tired of having to replace their active wear due to lingering smells or embarrassing sweat stains, No Sweat Sports Detergent may be worth trying out. The detergent comes in three different scents:



- Citrus Rush

- Sweet Freesia

- Fragrance-Free



Furthermore, this detergent can be found in four different sizes, ranging from a small four-ounce bottle to a three-liter option.



Overall, having a quality sports detergent that removes stains and offensive odors can really pay off in the long run. Not only will it save active people from embarrassment and self-consciousness at the gym, but it can also save a lot of money on replacement gear. And as anybody who is active knows, gym clothes are typically not cheap (especially those made with moisture-wicking and breathable materials).



Those looking for an affordable yet effective sports detergent can find No Sweat Sports Detergent online and in stores. This detergent is versatile enough to use for washing workout clothes as well as work gear and clothes for everyday wear, so it could even replace one's everyday detergent.



About No Sweat:



At No Sweat they inspire their customers to embrace the sweat life. By developing the most effective and innovative active lifestyle products, they promise athletes the same level of purity and excellence with their products that they strive to achieve with their bodies. They provide products that are of premium quality, for an affordable price. For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/No-Sweat-Antibacterial-Sports-Wash/dp/B0081S4FSG/



