(firmenpresse) - Canada - The news that Bonus Canada is bringing out reviews of Canadian casinos and details of new casino bonuses, new slots releases as well as casino news may gladden Canadian gamblers. Bonus Canada says they also bring out new casino reviews as well as details of casinos that offer no deposit bonus. They take pride in pointing out that theirs is a website exclusively devoted to these aspects.



They add that they work with online casinos for bringing to gamblers information about the exclusive offers that can match their needs. The information they provide range from free spins to cash match bonuses, to competitions and tournaments and hence, gamblers can be certain that the casinos featured on their site offer support and safe play options to them, says Bonus Canada.



Their reviews of Canadian online casinos are based on a few important factors that include the variety of games the casinos have, their reputation, customer experience, bonuses they offer and the payment options the casinos have put in place. The aspect whether the casinos provide scope for responsible gambling is also considered for reviewing them, says Bonus Canada.



As far as the aspect of variety of games is concerned, they focus on quality and not quantity, adds the site. When they check an online casino in Canada , they do so by looking at its credentials meticulously to ensure that the casino has obtained a recognised license and that the games offered by it have been independently tested. They also talk to gamblers who played in the casinos to know their opinions and what their experiences are while using the facilities in the casinos.



While checking if the casinos allow responsible gambling, they find out if they are fully committed to looking after the welfare of their players, what their policies and protocols are for facilitating responsible gaming and so on.



Bonus Canada says they are aware that casino bonuses are major attractions but they warn players to be wary about deals that look too good to be true. They advise players to make efforts to be aware of what they are signing up to. The site recommends only those casinos that have put in place trusted and secure methods of making deposits and withdrawals.





Some more good news for Canadian gamblers and it is Bonus Canada is offering casino playing tips also for their benefit.



About Bonus Canada



