DIMOCO Messaging powers communications between companies and consumers through their preferred SMS channel. Leveraging direct connectivity to Deutsche Telekom ICSS, DIMOCO Messaging's A2P solutions play a significant role in bringing simplification and efficiency to consumer communications. Marketing campaigns, user authentication as well as alerts and reminders are just a few examples of what is possible in the A2P market.

This deal comes at a time when the A2P market has become increasingly central to the SMS landscape. A2P's percentage of overall worldwide SMS traffic has skyrocketed from 11.7 percent in 2010 to 22.4 percent in 2015 and opened new business possibilities. Not ending there, the number of A2P messages is expected to reach 1.76 trillion annually by 2018, according to Portio Research. In addition, the value of the global A2P messaging market is projected to increase from $55 billion in 2015 to $60 billion by 2020, as Juniper Research reports.

"DIMOCO Messaging continues to strengthen its position on the international A2P mobile messaging market", says Mathias Höllerl, DIMOCO Messaging Managing Director. "We see an increasing demand for communication solutions from our clients that require fast and reliable message delivery. The partnership with Deutsche Telekom ICSS reaffirms the high level of trust in our company among major international players and allows us to expand our offering and fulfill clients' requirements for mission-critical and time-sensitive application-to-person (A2P) messaging using the ICSS global footprint. The excellent experience we've had in our co-operation with ICSS has resulted in another partnership with their SMS+ solution."

"We have had a long-lasting business relationship with DIMOCO as a client for our SMX one-way product, which provides SMS termination to a long list of international networks and also includes P2P as well as A2P traffic", says Gergely Vadas, Head of Mobile World at Deutsche Telekom ICSS. "With our SMS+ transit solution they now receive a solution that perfectly fits DIMOCO's requirements for providing best-in-class A2P messaging products to their global customers base. Thanks to SMS+ transit DIMOCO obtains added-value in terms of more destinations, higher quality and more flexibility regarding billing.

"With SMS+ transit, DIMOCO can now reach the mobile networks of Deutsche Telekom and its partners as well as its affiliates in Europe and outside of Deutsche Telekom's footprint through partner networks. This is a complete, high-availability solution from one provider that offers fast, reliable, secure and quality termination of messages."

DIMOCO Messaging provides carrier-grade, high quality messaging products enabling businesses to communicate to their customers on a truly global scale. DIMOCO leverages relationships with mobile network operators and in-country partners to offer clients direct connectivity while combining local market expertise with fast message delivery.

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies with more than 156 million mobile customers, 29 million fixed-network lines and around 18 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2015). The Group provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet and Internet-based TV products and services for consumers, and ICT solutions for businesses and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom has a presence in more than 50 countries and employs about 225,200 people worldwide. The Group generated revenues of 69.2 billion euros in the 2015 financial year -- roughly 64 percent of it outside Germany. For further information, see

International Carrier Sales & Solutions (ICSS) is one of the world's leading carriers and an innovation driver for IP-based solutions. As an integral part of Deutsche Telekom's International Wholesale Business Unit, ICSS serves the international wholesale requirements of the DT Group with its international affiliates and more than 860 external customers worldwide. One of the units' core competencies is to focus on building business partnerships around the globe. With years of experience in the international wholesale communication market, ICSS has the expertise to provide clients with tailor-made solutions. The innovative technologies are offered on a global basis with a special emphasis on Europe. The cutting-edge offerings of ICSS include the following business segments: Internet & Transport: Enable a connected society by partnering with one of the premier European Internet and content players. Mobile World: Mobilize your customers' lives with innovative and profitable solutions from ICSS, a premium mobile enabler. Carrier Enterprise Services: Securely connect your customer's global sites with a major European multi-service provider. Global Voice: Excellence and innovation with scale from the international market leader for retail voice termination. For further information, see .

