MetLife Hong Kong Launches Unique Overseas Medical Treatment Insurance Plan

MetLife Borderless Best-in-Health Benefit offers extensive medical coverage at affordable premiums and access to treatment by top-rated overseas doctors and specialists

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- (*), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), the #1 U.S. life insurer(^), announced the launch of its brand new MetLife Borderless Best-in-Health Benefit, which provides seamless overseas access to world-class medical advice and treatment.

Because of the company's strong commitment to the wellbeing of its customers, MetLife Hong Kong has enhanced its two most popular medical reimbursement products in Hong Kong -- MetLife Health-is-Wealth Medical Plan and MetLife Health-on-the-Peak Medical Plan. With these upgrades, MetLife Hong Kong has enhanced its portfolio of medical products to meet the diverse health needs of consumers.

Mr. Hamilton Yuen, Head of Product Development of MetLife Hong Kong, said, "Medical advances help people enjoy longer, better lives. At MetLife Hong Kong, we have always been committed to empowering our customers to enjoy life by offering diverse and innovative products tailored to address their needs. Our MetLife Borderless Best-in-Health Benefit is designed to provide more choices, ready access and comprehensive coverage for superior medical treatment overseas. This plan offers access to top-rated specialists, and ensures that individuals can receive top-notch medical care with total peace of mind. This is especially important given that cutting-edge technologies and leading treatment options may not be available locally."

MetLife Borderless Best-in-Health Benefit gives customers a gateway to world-class medical advice and treatment for covered illnesses at affordable premiums through Best Doctors®. The plan:

Connects customers to the best-in-class overseas medical experts for a case review and consultation to provide second medical opinions

Covers treatment by a top-rated specialist for covered illnesses, and includes travel and accommodation for the customer and a companion

Pays for overseas medical treatment costs, as well as travel and accommodation expenses, up to a lifetime maximum limit of HK$32 million/US$4 million for the VIP Plan Level and HK$16 million/US$2 million for the Standard Plan Level.

Regarding the recent enhancements to the two medical reimbursement products, Mr. Yuen commented, "As customer needs continue to evolve, we not only seek unique and innovative insurance solutions with products, but also work to improve on our existing offerings. Our commitment is to consistently respond to our customers' needs and address their health and wellness concerns. This is exactly what we have done by enhancing our very popular Health-on-the-Peak and Health-is-Wealth medical products."

For the MetLife Health-is-Wealth Medical Plan, MetLife Hong Kong has added the Vision Care Benefit, a value-added service provided through the optical network of VSP® Vision Care. Customers can enjoy a comprehensive eye examination in the first policy year to check for underlying eye diseases. The comprehensive eye examination includes intra-ocular pressure measurement, ocular health assessment and fundus examination, consultation and recommendation. A summary of the optometrist's clinical findings and observations from the examination, including retinal photos, will be provided upon request, which is free of charge.

The addition of the Vision Care Benefit to the MetLife Health-is-Wealth Medical Plan marks a new milestone in MetLife's product strategy to help customers in chronic disease prevention and management. Thorough eye examinations are essential as a preventive measure for maintaining overall health and wellness. Underlying conditions such as hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes can be identified at the earliest opportunity.

In addition, MetLife Hong Kong has expanded MetLife Health-on-the-Peak Medical Plan, a uniquely designed plan tailored to provide extensive coverage to ensure access to top-quality, advanced medical services with high coverage limits. In response to market demand, the plan now covers three different geographic regions: worldwide coverage (including the U.S.), worldwide coverage (excluding the U.S.), and Asia-wide coverage.

For details about the relevant products, please visit:

MetLife Borderless Best-in-Health Benefit:

MetLife Health-is-Wealth Medical Plan:

MetLife Health-on-the-Peak Medical Plan:

Company Logo

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the largest life insurance companies in the world(#). Founded in 1868, MetLife is a global provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. Serving approximately 100 million customers, MetLife has operations in nearly 50 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about MetLife Hong Kong, visit .

About Best Doctors

Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors has over 25 years of experience as an international medical services provider, with a network of 53,000 leading specialists worldwide(**). Over 30 million people have access to their services, in over 40 countries.

About VSP® Vision Care

MetLife Hong Kong has engaged VSP Asia Private Limited ("VSP® Vision Care") to provide the Vision Care Benefit. VSP Asia Private Limited is a part of ® businesses. ® unites industry-leading businesses to bring the highest quality eye care and eyewear products and services to help people see across the globe. Operating in more than 100 countries on six continents, VSP Global businesses include VSP® Vision Care, the leading provider of vision care and coverage with more than 80 million members and a network of 37,000 eye doctors worldwide; Marchon® Eyewear, Inc., one of the largest global designer manufacturers and distributors of quality, high-fashion, and technologically advanced eyewear and sunwear; VSP Optics Group, industry leaders in new lens technologies, production processes, services and logistics; Eyefinity®, the largest EHR and premier practice management software company for the eye care industry; and VSP Omni-Channel Solutions, which creates connected experiences that delight consumers and strengthen their relationship with their eye care provider.

(*) MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively "MetLife Hong Kong") are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.

(^) Based on 2015 written premiums. Source: Axco Global Statistics 2016.

(#) Based on non-banking assets according to A.M. Best research 2012 data, Best's Review July 2014.

(**) As of October 2016.

Contacts:

For Media



Sunshine Farzan

MetLife Hong Kong

(852) 2199 1821





Raey Choi

MetLife Hong Kong

(852) 2199 1826

PressRelease by

MetLife Hong Kong

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 506923

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MetLife Hong Kong

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease