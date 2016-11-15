YPO Business Leaders Share Strategies for Startup Success in Berlin

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DALLAS - 15 November 2016 - YPO, the premier chief executive leadership
organization in the world, hosted a live Twitter chat with two prominent German
business leaders discussing the unique advantages that Berlin offers as a
thriving hub for startups, entrepreneurs and innovation, and the secrets to
startup success.
Featured guests Dominik Matyka ((at)dominikmatyka) and Ralph Eric
Kunz ((at)RalphEKunz), both members of the YPO Berlin Chapter, discussed how to
ensure success for an early startup and offered tips to improve the odds of
success. Matyka is Partner at Calvary VC, a leading (pre)seed fund, and Kunz is
Managing Director at Catagonia, a venture capital firm investing in mobile
internet, social network apps, location and Internet-based services.
The hour-long, interactive, question-and-answer session began with a discussion
about Germany and why the country is so attractive for entrepreneurs and venture
capitalists alike. Given that the city Berlin alone is home to more than 2,500
startups that have attracted EURO2.1 billion from VCs in the past two years,
both business leaders noted the unique opportunities that Germany provides.
"Berlin is the place where young people can prove themselves better than in any
major city in the world. It is a place where establishment is seen as boring and
innovation as thrilling. Berlin itself is a startup that had to start fresh in
1989. I would say that it has now arrived in 'growth phase,'" said Kunz.
Matyka added that what attracts entrepreneurs are, "Top educated people, good
infrastructure, a working and growing economy, and deep networks, especially in
Berlin. There is a growing VC base - Berlin is faster than any other city in
Germany! Competition is also harder; if you make it here, you make it
everywhere."
More than 50 percent of all new businesses fail within five years, and in fact,
25 percent of new business don't make it past year one. Although founders of a
previously successful business have a 30% better chance of success with their
next venture, entrepreneurs are more likely to be successful if they have failed
before. As an investor, choosing which startups have the best chance of success
is critical, and often complicated.
"Understand the value that the company intends to create for each stakeholder
and whether it is unique," said Kunz. "In the end, there is always a bit of
trial and error." Matyka added, "Don't invest in companies you do not entirely
understand. Screen the leadership team, as experience, education and
entrepreneurial behavior are good indicators for success."
This year has seen the Internet-of-Things (IoT) is emerging as the next
technology mega-trend, mobile enterprise deployments have opened up a host of
new opportunities and challenges for companies, governments and consumers and
cognitive systems and machine learning completely change the way we interact
with technology. As most entrepreneurs and business leaders around the world are
looking ahead and mapping their product and business development plans for
2017, Matkya and Kunz reflected on a few of the most interesting trends within
the startup ecosystem in 2016.
Kunz said, "Money is moving away from AdTech and commerce into AI (artificial
intelligence), bots, mobility and FinTech." Matkya added, "Some other of the
latest trends include VR/AR (virtual reality/augmented reality), industrialized
analytics, re-imagining core platforms, autonomic platforms and new marketplace
approaches."
"Combine the assets of German Mittelstand world leaders with the digital startup
capabilities of Berlin, and participate in the transformation of major German
industries, including automotive and IoT," advised Kunz.
What are the most important pieces of advice for a first-time startup founder in
2016? The chat concluded with the two business leaders sharing their advice for
first-time founders and chief executives.
"Try to understand what the secret sauce is in the industries you are looking
at," advised Kunz. "Don't analyze too long, but get started if you feel you are
on to something. Many times you recalibrate on the way."
"Talk and listen to people - customers, venture capitalists, fellow
entrepreneurs, etc. - and validate your ideas." said Matkya.
Search #YPOLeadership on Twitter to view the full discussion with (at)YPO.
ABOUT YPO
The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.
YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO
members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most
influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal,
family and community impact.
Today, YPO empowers more than 24,000 members in more than 130 countries,
diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run
companies employ more than 15 million people and generate USD6 trillion in
annual revenues.
Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit ypo.org.
