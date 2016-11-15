(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Gemalto SafeNet HSM delivers highest level of digital trust to secure sensitive
communications through the Symphony platform
Amsterdam - November 15, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, today announced the integration of its industry-
leading SafeNet Hardware Security Modules (HSM) with Symphony Communication
Services' secure cloud-based communications platform. Available through
Symphony's app ecosystem, the SafeNet HSM protects the cryptographic root of
trust for secure and confidential communications for highly-regulated
organizations using the Symphony platform. Gemalto recently presented its
contribution to the platform at Symphony Innovate 2016, an invite-only industry
conference dedicated to strategizing on the future of work and how enterprises
are driving this transformation through Symphony's communications platform.
"Symphony delivers a secure compliant productivity and collaboration platform
whose entire ecosystem-from content owners, to trading platforms, to finserv
companies-depends on the best security available," says Frederic Stemmelin,
Symphony's Vice President of Business Development. "Gemalto's state-of-the-art
encryption technology meets the modern standard of security that our platform
demands."
Data security is one of the primary challenges facing the financial services
industry. According to Gemalto's latest Breach Level Index report, breaches
affecting the industry accounted for 12 percent of all breaches during the first
six months of 2016, a period during which the total number of data breaches rose
by 15 percent compared to the last six months of 2015.
The Gemalto SafeNet HSM is a dedicated crypto processor that securely manages,
processes and stores cryptographic keys inside of a hardened, tamper-resistant
device. Symphony's customers can deploy a SafeNet Network HSM in their data
center or purchase Cloud HSM in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment
or through Google Cloud Platform, using it to manage and secure encryption keys
and cryptographic operations in order to protect communications and maintain
compliance.
Whether it's via secure text, chat, email, voice, or video, Symphony with
Gemalto secures communications with FIPS 104-2 Level 3 assurances, ensuring
regulatory compliance and protection for data in motion and at rest. Symphony's
integration with the SafeNet HSM gives the customer the ability to manage access
to specific conversations by assigning or revoking credentials for appropriate
participants as needed.
"Working with Symphony is the logical choice for helping financial institutions
protect all sensitive data, regardless of where it's stored or how it gets
shared," said Todd Moore, Senior Vice President for Encryption Products at
Gemalto. "These organizations now have the ability to fully own the keys that
encrypt data in every environment in their infrastructure where the Symphony
platform is deployed, all while employees enjoy the convenience and productivity
capabilities of a streamlined workflow."
Related Resources
* Product Overview: Gemalto SafeNet Hardware Security Modules
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS Greater China
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2056607/770337.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 11/15/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 506929
Character count: 6034
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.518
|Registriert Heute:
|63
|Registriert Gestern:
|90
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|225
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.