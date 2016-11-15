Gemalto advances secure communications for Financial Services industry with Symphony Platform Integration

Gemalto SafeNet HSM delivers highest level of digital trust to secure sensitive

communications through the Symphony platform



Amsterdam - November 15, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, today announced the integration of its industry-

leading SafeNet Hardware Security Modules (HSM) with Symphony Communication

Services' secure cloud-based communications platform. Available through

Symphony's app ecosystem, the SafeNet HSM protects the cryptographic root of

trust for secure and confidential communications for highly-regulated

organizations using the Symphony platform. Gemalto recently presented its

contribution to the platform at Symphony Innovate 2016, an invite-only industry

conference dedicated to strategizing on the future of work and how enterprises

are driving this transformation through Symphony's communications platform.



"Symphony delivers a secure compliant productivity and collaboration platform

whose entire ecosystem-from content owners, to trading platforms, to finserv

companies-depends on the best security available," says Frederic Stemmelin,

Symphony's Vice President of Business Development. "Gemalto's state-of-the-art

encryption technology meets the modern standard of security that our platform

demands."



Data security is one of the primary challenges facing the financial services

industry. According to Gemalto's latest Breach Level Index report, breaches

affecting the industry accounted for 12 percent of all breaches during the first

six months of 2016, a period during which the total number of data breaches rose

by 15 percent compared to the last six months of 2015.



The Gemalto SafeNet HSM is a dedicated crypto processor that securely manages,

processes and stores cryptographic keys inside of a hardened, tamper-resistant



device. Symphony's customers can deploy a SafeNet Network HSM in their data

center or purchase Cloud HSM in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment

or through Google Cloud Platform, using it to manage and secure encryption keys

and cryptographic operations in order to protect communications and maintain

compliance.



Whether it's via secure text, chat, email, voice, or video, Symphony with

Gemalto secures communications with FIPS 104-2 Level 3 assurances, ensuring

regulatory compliance and protection for data in motion and at rest. Symphony's

integration with the SafeNet HSM gives the customer the ability to manage access

to specific conversations by assigning or revoking credentials for appropriate

participants as needed.



"Working with Symphony is the logical choice for helping financial institutions

protect all sensitive data, regardless of where it's stored or how it gets

shared," said Todd Moore, Senior Vice President for Encryption Products at

Gemalto. "These organizations now have the ability to fully own the keys that

encrypt data in every environment in their infrastructure where the Symphony

platform is deployed, all while employees enjoy the convenience and productivity

capabilities of a streamlined workflow."



