Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Schibsted ASA, bought on 14 November 2016 6,000 B-

shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 174,9221 per share. After the

transaction, Ryssdal holds 20,178 A-shares and 35,492 B-shares in Schibsted ASA.





Oslo, 15 November 2016

SCHIBSTED ASA



Jo Christian Steigedal

Head of Investor Relations



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







