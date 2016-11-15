Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Schibsted ASA, bought on 14 November 2016 6,000 B- shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 174,9221 per share. After the transaction, Ryssdal holds 20,178 A-shares and 35,492 B-shares in Schibsted ASA.
Oslo, 15 November 2016 SCHIBSTED ASA
Jo Christian Steigedal Head of Investor Relations
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
