Basilea's antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) launched in France

Basel, Switzerland, November 15, 2016 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN)

announces that it has launched its antifungal Cresemba(®) (isavuconazole) in

France and that it has sponsored a symposium on current challenges and recent

opportunities in the treatment of invasive mold infections. The event was held

on November 10, 2016 in Paris, France, and was co-chaired by Professor Élie

Azoulay, Medical Intensive Care, Saint-Louis Teaching Hospital, Paris; Professor

Jean-Pierre Gangneux, Laboratory of Parasitology and Mycology, University

Hospital Rennes, and Professor Olivier Lortholary, Department of Infectious

Diseases, Necker - Enfants Malades Hospital, Paris.



David Veitch, Basilea's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "We are excited to

have launched Cresemba in France. The symposium provided an opportunity both for

clinicians to discuss important clinical data and to share their experiences in

the management of patients with potentially life-threatening invasive mold

infections. Cresemba addresses an important medical need for these patients."



Isavuconazole was approved by the European Commission in October 2015 for the

treatment of adults with invasive aspergillosis and the treatment of adults with

mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate. Invasive aspergillosis

and mucormycosis are life-threatening fungal infections that often affect

immunocompromised patients, such as patients with cancer and after

transplantation. Invasive aspergillosis is often fatal. Mucormycosis (also known

as zygomycosis) is a rapidly progressive invasive fungal infection, often

affecting the nose and sinuses with high mortality.





Professor Raoul Herbrecht, Department of Oncology and Hematology, Hautepierre

University Hospital Strasbourg, stated: "There is a significant medical need in

invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis. They can cause severe morbidity and

rapid deterioration in a patient's condition and may be associated with

mortality rates approaching 100% if untreated or if effective treatment is

delayed. Isavuconazole's safety and tolerability profile can be beneficial for

highly vulnerable patients with invasive mold infections, as for instance

patients with comorbidities or the need for long-term use, or high-risk patients

receiving concomitant medications such as immunosuppressants."



Professor Jean-Pierre Gangneux added: "There are gaps in the spectrum of various

currently available antifungal drugs. Isavuconazole is characterized by a broad

spectrum with activity against filamentous fungi such as Aspergillus spp. and

Mucorales."



About Cresemba (isavuconazole)



Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal and the active

agent of the prodrug isavuconazonium sulfate. It is approved in the United

States for patients 18 years of age and older in the treatment of invasive

aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis.(1) In Europe, isavuconazole received

marketing authorization for the treatment of adult patients with invasive

aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with mucormycosis for whom

amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2) Isavuconazole has orphan drug designation

for the approved indications in Europe and the US. Basilea is marketing

isavuconazole as Cresemba in Germany, Italy, the UK, France and Austria and is

seeking national pricing and reimbursement in additional EU countries. In the

US, the drug is marketed by Basilea's license partner Astellas Pharma US.

Outside the US and the EU, isavuconazole is currently not approved for

commercial use. The European marketing authorization is valid in all

28 European Union (EU) member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and

Norway.



About the isavuconazole invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis studies



The approval of Cresemba is based on results from the isavuconazole development

program. The safety and efficacy profile of isavuconazole in adult patients with

invasive aspergillosis was demonstrated based on data from two phase 3 clinical

studies: SECURE, a randomized, double-blind, active-control study in 516

patients (intent-to-treat population, ITT) with invasive aspergillosis, and

VITAL, an open-label non-comparative 146-patient study (ITT) of isavuconazole in

the treatment of invasive aspergillosis patients with renal impairment, or

invasive fungal disease (IFD) caused by emerging molds, yeasts or dimorphic

fungi, including invasive mucormycosis.



In the SECURE study, isavuconazole was non-inferior to voriconazole based on the

primary endpoint of all-cause mortality at Day 42 in the intent-to-treat

population. All-cause mortality through Day 42 was 19% in the isavuconazole

treatment group and 20% in the voriconazole treatment group.(3)



In the SECURE study, similar rates of non-fatal adverse events were observed for

isavuconazole and the comparator, voriconazole. Further, the percentage of study

drug-related adverse events in invasive aspergillosis patients was 42% for

isavuconazole and 60% for voriconazole. In addition, the percentage of

treatment-emergent adverse events in the system organ classes of hepatobiliary

disorders was 9% for isavuconazole versus 16% for voriconazole; skin or

subcutaneous tissue disorders was 33% for isavuconazole versus 42% for

voriconazole; and eye disorders was 15% for isavuconazole versus 27% for

voriconazole.(3)



The safety and efficacy profile of isavuconazole in patients with mucormycosis

was demonstrated based on data from the VITAL study, which included a

subpopulation of 37 patients with proven or probable mucormycosis, of whom 21

received isavuconazole as primary treatment for their infection. All-cause

mortality at Day 42 was 38% which is similar to mortality rates reported in

literature for the treatment of mucormycosis. In this trial the rate of overall

response against mucormycosis at the end of therapy was 31%, with an additional

29% exhibiting a stable response. For patients receiving isavuconazole as

primary therapy, this number was 32%, with an additional 32% having stable

disease.(4) The efficacy of isavuconazole for the treatment of mucormycosis has

not been evaluated in concurrent, controlled clinical trials.



The most frequent adverse events for patients treated with isavuconazole in

clinical phase 3 studies were nausea (26%), vomiting (25%), diarrhea (22%),

headache (17%), elevated liver chemistry tests (17%), hypokalemia (14%),

constipation (13%), dyspnea (12%), cough (12%), peripheral edema (11%), and back

pain (10%).



About Basilea



Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company developing products

that address increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options

in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer.

The company uses the integrated research, development and commercial operations

of its subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. to discover, develop

and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs

of patients with serious and potentially life-threatening conditions. Basilea

Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX

Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's

website www.basilea.com.



Disclaimer



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking

statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other

factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance

or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from

any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such

forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this

communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-

looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.



For further information, please contact:



+--------------------------------------------------+

| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD |

| Head Public Relations & Corporate Communications |

| +41 61 606 1102 |

| media_relations(at)basilea.com |

| investor_relations(at)basilea.com |

+--------------------------------------------------+

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.



References



1 Cresemba US prescribing information [Accessed: November 07, 2016]



2 European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba: http://www.ema.europa.eu

[Accessed: November 07, 2016]



3 J. A. Maertens, I. I. Raad, K. A. Marr et al. Isavuconazole versus

voriconazole for primary treatment of invasive mould disease caused by

Aspergillus and other filamentous fungi (SECURE): a phase 3, randomised-

controlled, non-inferiority trial. The Lancet 2016 (387), 760-769



4 F. M. Marty et al. Isavuconazole treatment for mucormycosis: a single-arm

open-label trial and case-control analysis. The Lancet Infectious Diseases

2016, published online on May 8, 2016











