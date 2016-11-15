Avis Budget Group and Didi Chuxing Establish Global Strategic Partnership

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BEIJING and PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget
Group (NASDAQ:CAR) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Didi
Chuxing, the world's largest mobile transportation platform, to provide Didi
Chuxing's over 300 million registered users with access to Avis Car Rental and
Budget Car Rental vehicles when traveling in approximately 175 countries.
Through this strategic partnership, Avis Budget Group and Didi Chuxing will
coordinate product, technology and local marketing resources, to provide Didi
Chuxing's registered users traveling outbound from China with easy and
convenient car rental service - right from Didi Chuxing's mobile application.
Registered users will be able to book Avis and Budget rentals at airports and
neighborhood locations around the globe.
FU Qiang, Senior Vice President of Didi Chuxing and General Manager for Didi Car
Rental, said, "Internationalization is a clear mission for DiDi. The partnership
with Avis Budget is a key step in DiDi's broader initiative to go global as we
continue to explore the frontier of innovation with our growing data capacities.
Together, we will provide quality local travel experiences across the world for
China's fast-expanding outbound traveler community. We also look forward to
building a more connected global mobility network that builds greater momentum
for growth on a spirit of openness and sharing."
"Like Avis Budget Group, Didi Chuxing is committed to providing its customers
with innovative solutions to make travel as stress-free as possible. This is
even more valuable when traveling internationally," said Mark Servodidio,
President, International, Avis Budget Group. "This strategic alliance gives us
the opportunity to demonstrate Avis' world-renowned premium service and the
great value of Budget to Didi Chuxing's substantial user base."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject
to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks
and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of
the strategic partnership. Important assumptions and other important factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-
looking statements are specified in Avis Budget Group's Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, in Avis Budget Group's Quarterly
Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and in other
filings and furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time.
Except to the extent required by applicable federal securities laws, the Company
undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-
looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of
unanticipated events.
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of vehicle rental services,
both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental
locations in approximately 175 countries around the world, and through its
Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than
one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices
in North America, Europe and Australia directly, and operates primarily through
licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately
30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is
available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.
About Didi Chuxing
Didi Chuxing is the world's largest comprehensive one-stop mobile transportation
platform. The company offers a full range of mobile tech-based mobility options
for over 300 million users across over 400 Chinese cities, including taxi
hailing, private car hailing, Hitch (social ride-sharing), DiDi Chauffeur, DiDi
Bus, DiDi Test Drive, DiDi Car Rental and DiDi Enterprise Solutions. A total of
1.43 billion rides were completed on DiDi's platform in 2015, making DiDi the
world's second largest online transaction platform next only to Taobao. In
August 2016, DiDi acquired Uber China.
As a practitioner in the sharing economy initiative, DiDi is committed to work
with communities and partners to solve China's transportation, environmental
challenges and employment problems using big data-driven deep-learning
algorithms that optimize resources allocation. By continuously improving the
user experience and creating social values, we strive to build an open,
efficient, collaborative, and sustainable transportation ecosystem. In 2016,
Didi was included in Fortune's "Change the World" list; and named one of the
World's 50 Smartest Companies by MIT Technology Review. In 2015, DiDi was
announced as a Davos Global Growth Company.
