Avis Budget Group and Didi Chuxing Establish Global Strategic Partnership

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









BEIJING and PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget

Group (NASDAQ:CAR) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Didi

Chuxing, the world's largest mobile transportation platform, to provide Didi

Chuxing's over 300 million registered users with access to Avis Car Rental and

Budget Car Rental vehicles when traveling in approximately 175 countries.



Through this strategic partnership, Avis Budget Group and Didi Chuxing will

coordinate product, technology and local marketing resources, to provide Didi

Chuxing's registered users traveling outbound from China with easy and

convenient car rental service - right from Didi Chuxing's mobile application.

Registered users will be able to book Avis and Budget rentals at airports and

neighborhood locations around the globe.



FU Qiang, Senior Vice President of Didi Chuxing and General Manager for Didi Car

Rental, said, "Internationalization is a clear mission for DiDi. The partnership

with Avis Budget is a key step in DiDi's broader initiative to go global as we

continue to explore the frontier of innovation with our growing data capacities.

Together, we will provide quality local travel experiences across the world for

China's fast-expanding outbound traveler community. We also look forward to

building a more connected global mobility network that builds greater momentum

for growth on a spirit of openness and sharing."



"Like Avis Budget Group, Didi Chuxing is committed to providing its customers

with innovative solutions to make travel as stress-free as possible. This is

even more valuable when traveling internationally," said Mark Servodidio,

President, International, Avis Budget Group. "This strategic alliance gives us

the opportunity to demonstrate Avis' world-renowned premium service and the

great value of Budget to Didi Chuxing's substantial user base."





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject

to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to

differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks

and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of

the strategic partnership. Important assumptions and other important factors

that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-

looking statements are specified in Avis Budget Group's Annual Report on Form

10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, in Avis Budget Group's Quarterly

Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and in other

filings and furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time.

Except to the extent required by applicable federal securities laws, the Company

undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-

looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of

unanticipated events.



About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of vehicle rental services,

both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental

locations in approximately 175 countries around the world, and through its

Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than

one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices

in North America, Europe and Australia directly, and operates primarily through

licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately

30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is

available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.



About Didi Chuxing

Didi Chuxing is the world's largest comprehensive one-stop mobile transportation

platform. The company offers a full range of mobile tech-based mobility options

for over 300 million users across over 400 Chinese cities, including taxi

hailing, private car hailing, Hitch (social ride-sharing), DiDi Chauffeur, DiDi

Bus, DiDi Test Drive, DiDi Car Rental and DiDi Enterprise Solutions. A total of

1.43 billion rides were completed on DiDi's platform in 2015, making DiDi the

world's second largest online transaction platform next only to Taobao. In

August 2016, DiDi acquired Uber China.



As a practitioner in the sharing economy initiative, DiDi is committed to work

with communities and partners to solve China's transportation, environmental

challenges and employment problems using big data-driven deep-learning

algorithms that optimize resources allocation. By continuously improving the

user experience and creating social values, we strive to build an open,

efficient, collaborative, and sustainable transportation ecosystem. In 2016,

Didi was included in Fortune's "Change the World" list; and named one of the

World's 50 Smartest Companies by MIT Technology Review. In 2015, DiDi was

announced as a Davos Global Growth Company.



Contacts:

Alice Pereira

Avis Budget Group

(973) 496-3916

PR(at)avisbudget.com



Sun Liang

Didi Chuxing

(86)13552047876

globalpr(at)didichuxing.com











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Avis Budget Group, Inc. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.avisbudgetgroup.com



Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 506932

Character count: 5983

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Stadt: PARSIPPANY





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease