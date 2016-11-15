Trading update AND International Publishers NV

Capelle aan den IJssel, 15 November 2016 - AND International Publishers NV

realized a strong increase in revenue during the first nine months of 2016

compared to 2015. Net profit for the same period in 2016 limitedly decreased

compared to previous year. AND maintains its expectation to realize, as a

minimum, a significant increase of revenue for 2016 compared to 2015 (? 6,0

AND Chief Executive Officer Hugo van der Linde:" The year 2016 has been

excellent so far. This allows us to continue to invest in our technology,

digital maps and new products. In October Barry J. Glick is appointed as member

of the Supervisory Board of AND by the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders. His knowledge, experience and network is a valuable contribution

Course of events

During the third quarter AND has decided to develop a new product, a database

with detailed postal code areas of the United States. For this product, a multi-

year sales contract has already been signed with a prominent customer. From

2017 this product will contribute to the revenue and results.



In addition, AND has executed several customized orders during the third

quarter. Together with a part of the Dutch government a so called tile server

was delivered. Also, AND worked on and successfully completed various custom

projects which involved accepting total confidentiality with respect to the

client, the work involved and the financials of the project and is therefore

In the third quarter Barry Glick was formally nominated to strengthen the

Supervisory Board. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 10

October officially appointed Mr. Glick as member of the Supervisory Board. He



has been appointed for a period of four years. The Supervisory Board now

Financial

AND realized a profit in the first nine months of 2016. During the first nine

months of 2016 revenue increased strongly, profit limitedly decreased and EBITDA

In the third quarter revenue decreased sharply compared to the same period in

2015 and a limited profit was realized. In the third quarter of last year a

large order was realized and for that reason revenue in the third quarter of

2016 is sharply lower compared to the third quarter of 2015.

In the press release of the half-yearly figures AND already noted that AND is

highly dependent on a few large customers and new orders to be acquired and the

timing in the financial year. For this reason, during a given period revenue can

strongly fluctuate compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

Strategy

AND is the only independent company in the global map market for digital maps

for location based services. This offers opportunities and AND will continue to

improve and extend its existing maps more effectively. In addition, AND will

increase its added value by offering its maps and data as customized services.

Our plans to realize additional growth through an own office in the United

Outlook for 2016

AND is positive about the new opportunities presented by today's rapidly

changing technological possibilities and market developments, including the

automotive sector. Based on the realized revenue AND maintains its expectation

to realize, as a minimum, a significant increase of revenue for 2016 compared to

The qualifications used in this press release are based on the terminology from

