Incap Group Business Review for January-September 2016

Incap Corporation

Interim report 15 November 2016 at 8.30 a.m.

INCAP GROUP BUSINESS REVIEW FOR JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2016



Revenue was increased by 32% and operating profit by 30% on the corresponding

period last year. Construction work of the factory extension in India proceeding

The information in this business review concerns the development of Incap Group

in January-September 2016 and in the corresponding period of 2015, unless

Key figures in January-September 2016



* The Group's revenue amounted to EUR 27.9 million, up 32% on the

corresponding period of previous year (Jan-Sep 2015: EUR 21.2 million).

* The Group's operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.3 million, up 30% on

the corresponding period (EUR 2.5 million).

* Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 2.0 million, up 64% on the

1-9/ 1-9/ 7-9/ 4-6/ 1-3/ 1-12/

Revenue 27,920 21,214 10,048 9,186 8,686 30,566



Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 3,265 2,517 1,063 1,037 1,165 3,692



Profit/loss for the period 2,043 1,247 778 614 651 2,012







Key events of the period



Incap Group's revenue for January-September 2016 developed favourably both in

India and in Estonia, growing by 32% on the comparison period. Thanks to the

ramp-up of a new customer's volume production the manufacturing quantities in

Estonia have increased enabling further strong business development of the unit.

The currency fluctuation between Euro and Indian Rupee weakened the revenue by

The operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.3 million, increasing by 30% on

the comparison period last year. The operating profit margin stayed on a good

level at 11.7% even though it decreased slightly towards the end of the review

The financing position of the company remained good and the equity ratio on 30

September 2016 was 34.6% (30 September 2015: 28.4%).



The construction of the expansion of the production facilities in India has

proceeded on schedule, and the extension of approximately 2,000m(2) is planned

to be taken into operation in the beginning of 2017. The expansion enables

future growth of export deliveries, which is required both by present and new

potential customers. At present, the export production is running at full

Outlook for 2016



Incap's estimates for future business development are based both on its

customers' forecasts and on the company's own assessments.



The company continues to estimate that the Group's revenue in 2016 will be

approximately EUR 35-40 million. The operating profit (EBIT) in 2016 is

estimated to be approximately at the same level or somewhat higher than in

2015, when the operating profit was EUR 3.7 million, provided that there are no

Incap will publish its financial statement release for January-December 2016 in

Ville Vuori, President and CEO of Incap Group:



"The business of Incap continues proceeding with good tempo. Both units are

recruiting and developing their production capacity. Our financial situation

keeps improving. All in all, we have succeeded in aligning our management and

business model effectively with our service promise. We are able to react fast

and improve our position in continuously changing market conditions. We expect

the positive trend to continue. By keeping the focus on continuous development

our long-term future outlook is optimistic."



INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Ville Vuori, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 369 438



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers

are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business

segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner.

Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company

currently employs approximately 470 people. Incap's share is listed on the

Incap Group Business Review January-September 2016:

