DNA OYJ PRESS RELEASE 15 NOVEMBER 2016, 8.00 am EET
DNA's Finnish prospectus has been published
DNA Oyj ("DNA" or the "Company") publishes a Finnish language prospectus (the
"Finnish Prospectus") in connection with its planned initial public offering
("IPO" or the "Offering"). The subscription period for the IPO commences today
15 November 2016 at 10:00 EET.
The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on 14 November approved DNA's
Finnish Prospectus. The Finnish Prospectus relates to the IPO, in which
preliminarily a maximum of 1,000,000 Offer Shares (as defined below) are being
offered to private individuals and entities in Finland and 39,981,143 Offer
Shares to Finnish and international institutional investors, assuming the over-
allotment option is not exercised. In the personnel offering, the Company is
offering a maximum of 50,000 New Shares (as defined below) and, in the event of
an oversubscription, a maximum of 250,000 additional New Shares for subscription
to all permanent or fixed-term employees of the Company or its wholly-owned
subsidiaries in Finland and all agency employees who work at the Company or its
wholly-owned subsidiaries in Finland during the subscription period, the members
of the Board of Directors of the Company and the CEO of the Company (the
"Personnel Offering"). The terms and conditions of the Offering are attached in
their entirety to this release.
By offering new shares ("New Shares") for subscription (the "Share Issue"), the
Company aims to raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 50 million. In
addition, preliminarily up to 35,950,000 existing shares (the "Sale Shares", and
together with the New Shares, the "Offer Shares") in the Company are being
offered for sale by certain existing shareholders of the Company. The number of
New Shares to be issued will be determined based on the final offer price per
Offer Share (the "Final Offer Price"), which will be communicated through a
stock exchange release on or about 29 November 2016. The Company would issue
4,766,905 New Shares assuming that the Final Offer Price would be at the mid-
point of the preliminary price range of EUR 9.85 - 11.15 per Offer Share and
total of 50,000 New Shares would be subscribed in the Personnel Offering at a
discount applicable to such New Shares. In the event the number of New Shares
issued in the Share Issue is 4,766,905 as mentioned above, the number of
Company's shares outstanding after the Offering would amount to 132,092,755
shares.
DNA announced the preliminary price range for the IPO on 14 November 2016. The
Finnish Prospectus and a Finnish-language marketing brochure are available in
electronic format on the Company's website at www.dna.fi/listautumisanti. An
English-language Offering Circular (the "Offering Circular") can be found in
electronic format on the Company's website at www.dna.fi/ipo. In addition,
printed versions of the Finnish Prospectus, marketing brochure and the Offering
Circular are expected to be available no later than 17 November 2016 and can be
obtained at the Company's headquarters (Läkkisepäntie 21, 00620 Helsinki),
offices of Danske Bank and Nordea as well as at the Helsinki Stock Exchange
(Fabianinkatu 14, 00100 Helsinki).
Further information on the IPO, including places of subscription, can be
obtained from www.dna.fi/listautumisanti, www.danskebank.fi, www.nordea.fi and
from the branch offices of Danske Bank and Nordea.
Further enquiries
Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Oyj, tel. +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen(at)dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications(at)dna.fi
APPENDIX - GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFERING
Publication of prospectus release _20161115_english_appendix:
http://hugin.info/173243/R/2056916/770526.pdf
DNA Oyj
More information:
http://https://www.dna.fi/en/dna-ltd
Date: 11/15/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
