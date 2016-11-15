SYOPTEK Launched Seven Different Types of One Click Cleaners for Field Operators

SYOPTEK International, a globally known name in the wholesale and retail markets for fiber optic one-click cleaners and many other types of fiber optic cleaners, recently launched seven one click cleaners.

(firmenpresse) - China - SYOPTEK, a brand that has become synonymous with high-quality fiber optic tools and optical grade accessories, recently rolled out seven different types of one click cleaner for field operators who work within the fiber optic networking and fiber optic communications industry. The owners stated that the wide range of one click cleaners that they offer will bring a wealth of convenience and competitive advantages to the field operators.



The newly launched one-click cleaners from SYOPTEK include Smart Cleaner MPO which is designed to cleans MPO or MTP flat as well 8 connectors with or without guide pins, One Click Cleaner SC which can be used for cleaning SC, FC, ST, as well as E2000 connectors, One Click Cleaner SC (Cleans SC,ST,FC,E2000 connectors, One Click Cleaner for MU and LC connectors, One-Click Cleaner for FTTx connectors, One Click Cleaner for FTT Antenna and for harsh environment connectors and so on. Apart from that, the company also offers fiber optic cleaning kit which comes with all the essentials for fiber optic network cleaning and components cleaning.



We want to offer the largest possible selection of fiber optic tools to our buyers in and outside China. It is a great thing that our overseas buyers can now buy our products with much peace of mind, thanks to the convenient online ordering and payment options. Anybody who wishes to buy a fiber optic cleaner can simply shoot us a mail or get in touch with any of the customer care executives. This way, they can easily get as many cleaners and other tools as they need, said a chief executive on behalf of SYOPTEK International, commonly known as only SYOPTEK, at a press conference.



The manufacturer of one click cleaner and various other types of fiber optic tools and cleaning tools has its main manufacturing facility in Shenzhen. The products that the company offers are all ISO certified and are made in strict compliance with the Chinese domestic and international quality standards. The owners maintained that the latest range of fiber optic cleaners is also made in compliance with quality standards.





About the Company



SYOPTEK International is a reputable exporter of fiber optic tools. SYOPTEK provides you a full cost-effective fiber optic cleaning product line, which safely and effectively clean fiber optic connectors, dramatically decreasing network outage and downtime.



To know more, visit http://www.syoptek.com/





More information:

http://www.syoptek.com/



PressRelease by

SYOPTEK International

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 08:31

Language: English

News-ID 506938

Character count: 2720

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SYOPTEK International



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease