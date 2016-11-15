Land Securities Group PLC: Appointment of new Non-Executive Director

Land Securities Group PLC ("Land Securities" or "Company") today announces the appointment of Nicholas Cadbury as a new independent Non-Executive Director. Nicholas will join the Board and become an Audit Committee member with effect from 1 January 2017. He will also succeed Kevin O'Byrne as Chairman of the Audit Committee on a date to be confirmed in 2017.

Nicholas is presently Group Finance Director of Whitbread PLC, a position he has held since November 2012. Before that, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Premier Farnell PLC, which he joined in 2011, and prior to that he worked at Dixons Retail PLC in a variety of management roles, including as Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to 2011. Nicholas originally qualified as an accountant with Price Waterhouse.

"I am delighted to welcome Nicholas to the Board of Land Securities. His experience and background as a retailer and working in consumer facing businesses will complement the existing skill set of the other Board directors. His extensive financial experience also makes him an ideal successor to Kevin O'Byrne as Chairman of the Audit Committee. I am sure that Nicolas will make a significant contribution to the Board and I look forward to working with him."

Following the above change, the Board of Land Securities will comprise two Executive Directors, seven independent Non-Executive Directors and the Chairman. The composition of the Board, and that of its Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees, remains compliant with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Save as above, Nicholas Cadbury has advised the Company that he currently holds no other public company directorships and that there are no matters requiring disclosure for him in relation to paragraphs 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

Land Securities Group PLC is the UK's largest listed commercial real estate company. Our £ 14.4 billion portfolio totals 23.6 million sq ft and includes some of London's most desirable office buildings and the UK's most successful shopping and leisure destinations.

In London, we own and manage a portfolio totalling more than £ 8.2 billion. Our relentless customer focus delivers vibrant working environments, both in our developments and through thoughtful asset management, which resonate strongly with businesses looking to attract and retain top talent. In the City, our 1.7 million sq ft of real estate includes the award-winning New Ludgate scheme, and the landmark 20 Fenchurch Street. In the West End, our expertise in placemaking and public realm has seen the transformation of Victoria, SW1 into a vibrant destination that is attracting global businesses and visitors alike.

In Retail, our commitment to creating an outstanding consumer experience, combined with the strength and resilience of our 17.5 million sq ft of assets, means we provide the space where consumers want to shop and retailers want to be, both now and in the future. Our focus on collaborating with our retailers and anticipating consumer needs not only delivers an unrivalled experience for our customers, but our footfall and sales figures consistently outperform the industry benchmarks.

Whether in offices or retail, sustainability is key to everything we do. For us, being a sustainable business means ensuring Land Securities remains healthy and successful for years to come. To achieve this we need the support of our customers, communities, partners and employees. That's why we lead the way on sustainability in the UK listed real estate sector by focusing on three key areas: creating jobs and opportunities through our award-winning Community Employment Strategy, which has put over 800 disadvantaged people into employment since 2011; efficient use of natural resources; and sustainable design and innovation.

Land Securities delivers value for our shareholders, great space for our customers and positive change for our communities.

