Hotel in Davenport Iowa: Get Your Ideal Accommodation at Affordable Rate

Sleep Inn and Suites is one of the great hotels near Rhythm city Casino Davenport that offers guests a wonderful option to enjoy a trip to the colorful city of Iowa.

Davenport, IA, 15 November, 2016: Davenport is a secure and amusing city in Iowa and is recognized as one of the renowned tourist and business destinations. To cater the requirements of travelers and business person in Davenport, the city has a variety of accommodation arrangements for everyone. One such hotel in Davenport Iowa is Sleep Inn and Suites located close the Mississippi River.



It feels great when we stay in a hotel with full comfort, but its feels excellent when the rate of the hotel fit in our pocket. Sleep Inn and Suites is one of the fantastic hotels near Rhythm city Casino Davenport that offers guests an excellent option to enjoy a trip to the lively city of Iowa. The hotel provides an exquisite yet delicate touch of simplicity for their business, family and leisure travelers.



It is one of the best hotels near John Deere Pavilion having a business center, exercise room and meeting room to help to improve your stay and allow you to be energized and productive while staying with them. Other amenities that you will definitely like include Morning Medley hot breakfast buffet with fresh prepared omelets and free Wi-Fi as well as an indoor heated pool.



In-room amenities comprise modern design, a signature bathtub experience, a microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker, iron with ironing board and hair dryer. It is one of the conveniently located hotels near Quad Cities where you can experience quality services, most modern-day amenities and a friendly atmosphere. There is no need to stress on the impeccable facilities and personalized services which are as awesome as ever.



Sleep Inn and Suites is a famous hotel in Davenport Iowa that provides excellent service to their guests and treat them like their own family members at affordable price.



Company Name: Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel in Davenport IA



Address: 5350 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA, 52807, US

Phone: (563) 355-3539



http://www.dodbusopps.com/148162/23.htm



Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel in Davenport IA

Firma: Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel in Davenport IA



