Trig Social Media SA (TRIG) makes progress with restructuring the business model and finding new investors.



Nacka Strand, November 15th 2016. The Management Board of TRIG wishes to give the shareholders and the market an update to the general state of the business following the resumption of trading at the Frankfurter Börse of the companys shares in September 2016.



The company continues to experience financial challenges following previously promised investment commitments not being met. However, advanced discussions are now being held with an Investor Group that is willing to underwrite various of the companys obligations and further develop Trig's IP and software assets. As a first step, the Group has agreed a two part loan agreement with the company of an unconditional loan of 50,000.- with a further 200,000.- being provided subject to certain conditions.



It is intended that this preliminary agreement, and further negotiation, will lead to a major acquisition by your company and a resultant change in the management. It is likely that these discussions will take some two months to complete and shareholders will be informed of all developments as and when appropriate and permitted.



The Management Board intends to call its Annual Shareholder Meeting for the results of the year 2015 within the coming two weeks and in relation to that release the report for the first and second quarter of 2016 will follow.



Contact details for Trig Social Media AB (publ):

Vikdalsgränd 10A, S- 131 27 Nacka Strand, Sweden

Phone: +46 (8) 519 70 370

Fax: +46 (8) 501 272 84

Email: info(at)trig.com



Contact details for Investor Relations services:

Noack Consult & Partners

Mr. Noack

Phone: +49 173 6793092

Email: pnconsult(at)yahoo.de







Trig Social Media AB

