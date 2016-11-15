Versus Systems, Inc. Lists on the OTCQB as VRSSF



Vancouver, British Columbia - November 15, 2016 - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS; FRA:BMVA) is pleased to announce its shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the symbol VRSSF. This listing will enable individuals and institutional investors in the United States to more easily invest in Versus. The OTCQB is a venture market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are current in their reporting on a qualified international stock exchange.



Our listing on the OTCQB comes as Versus continues to expand its video game publishing and prizing relationships with the objective of delivering contextual, targeted promotions to competitive gamers and fans, said Versus CEO Matthew Pierce. Meanwhile, explosive growth in competitive gaming continues - from the number of casters to spectators to eSports competitors. The Versus solution will allow brands to interact with this extremely engaged, captive 1.5 billion + audience of consumers in a very compelling way.



The Versus proprietary Conditional Prize Matching Solution allows advertisers, brands, video game developers, and publishers to provide meaningful, real-time prizing to competitive videogame players and spectators for their in-game skills and behaviors. The key to the Versus solution is it identifies player characteristics, including age, location, in-game behaviors and achievements - and matches those characteristics to digital and real-world prizes that players want.



About Versus Systems:

Versus Systems provides competitive gaming solutions and platforms for in-game promotions. With offices in Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas; Versus allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-time prize-based matches to consumers in their games, wherever they play. The Versus proprietary conditional prizing solution increases engagement by enabling players to play their favorite games for downloadable content, physical goods, and even real money - offering the feeling of an eSports tournament to every competitor, caster and spectator at home. Versus is currently working with a number of prize providers and is integrating their proprietary software platform into select games that will be in market in early 2017.





To learn more about Versus, see the website at www.versussystems.com, or watch the video on YouTube.



For further information, please contact:

Versus Systems Inc.

Brandon Boddy

info(at)versussystems.com

T: 604-787-1432





Reader Advisory



Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals, development of technology, timing of completion of technology and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as may, expect, estimate, anticipate, intend, believe and continue or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company including the development of its technology, including the effectiveness of the technology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys expectations include consumer sentiment towards the Companys technology, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company in securities filings.



The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.



The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, nor approved the content of the contents of this news release.











