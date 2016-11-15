gamigo continues cooperation with BIU after Aeria merger

 Association work of ProSiebenSat.1 Games and Aeria Games will be maintained

 gamigo group's international presence expands BIU network efforts

 Cooperation to open up additional possibilities for further growth



(firmenpresse) - Hamburg, November 15, 2016  gamigo AG, a leading company in the continuously growing market for games in Europe and North America, is now part of the Bundesverband Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware. Following the merger with Aeria Games, the gamigo group is going to keep up the cooperation with the BIU.



The Berlin-based BIU  Bundesverband Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware is the business association of the German computer and video game industry. Among its members are developers, publishers, and providers of digital games, representing more than 85% of the German market. Furthermore, the BIU organizes trade fair participations all across the world and is a central sponsor of gamescom. Apart from adding to existing contacts, the BIU's networking efforts will be extended by gamigo's international presence and its more than 10 subsidiary companies.



Tobias Haar, Spokesman of the BIU Executive Board: "The gamigo AG is a strong and growing games company based in Germany. We are glad to continue the cooperation started with its subsidiary company Aeria Games and to work together on the numerous topics connected with the games industry in Germany."



Remco Westermann, CEO of gamigo AG: "We will happily continue the association work of ProSiebenSat.1 Games and Aeria Games. This cooperation will further increase already existing synergies and will provide additional potential for growth within the scope of our buy & build strategy."







More information:

http://https://en.gamigo.com/corporate/gamigo-games/gamigo-continues-cooperation-with-biu-after-aeria-merger/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About the gamigo group

The gamigo group is one of the leading gaming companies in Europe and North America with more than 100 million registered user accounts and over 300 staff members in Hamburg, Berlin, Münster, Darmstadt (Germany), Chicago (USA) and Seoul (Korea). Apart from gamigo AG, the group consists of, among others, Aeria Games, Infernum, Intenium, adspree and GameSpree. The company functions as a publisher for free-to-play mobile and online games and also offers modular Software as a Service solutions for business customers within the scope of the gamigo platform strategy. The gamigo platform helps publishers and developers from all over the world publish and promote their products efficiently and cost-effectively. The companys core portfolio is comprised of successful games like Aura Kingdom, Desert Operations, Dragon's Prophet, Echo of Soul, Fiesta Online, Goal One, Last Chaos, Shaiya, The Rats and Twin Saga. As early as in the year 2000, gamigo published the first MMOG that was completely localized into German. gamigo strives to grow its business organically as well as via acquisitions and has performed 10+ M&As since 2013, including companies specializing in games and technology as well as individual game assets.



About the BIU

BIU  Bundesverband Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware (German Games Industry Association) is the association of the German computer and video games industry. Its 26 members are developers, publishers and providers of digital games, and they represent over 85 per cent of the German market. The BIU is, for example, the sponsor of gamescom. As an expert partner for media and for political and social institutions, the BIU answers all questions on the topic of digital games.



PressRelease by

gamigo group

PressContact / Agency:

Press contact

gamigo group

Behringstraße 16b

22765 Hamburg

E: pr(at)gamigo.com

T: 0049 40 411 885  126/147



Date: 11/15/2016 - 10:40

Language: English

News-ID 506961

Character count: 1745

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: gamigo group

Ansprechpartner: gamigo PR

Stadt: Hamburg

Telefon: 040 411 885  126/147



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease