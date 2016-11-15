Portal solution for brand and product content

CELUM introduces Smart Views

(PresseBox) - CELUM is expanding its marketing software portfolio: The new Smart Views enables companies to provide their brand and product content in target group-specific portals, whether for retailers, partners or as a press portal. The new product has been implemented by the CELUM software development team in Linz, Austria.

"Many, especially brand-oriented enterprises, are facing a major challenge: ever more content, more channels and more content specific to target groups," said Michael J. Kraeftner, founder and CEO of CELUM. "Until now we have had two ready solutions for our customers: sending links to a small selection of digital assets such as images or graphics, or CELUM Portals, which as a highly scalable solution can provide a large number of assets using its own infrastructure. With Smart Views we close the gap between these two options: Companies and brands can now quickly and easily create content portals to serve defined target groups with content. "

A flexible tool that adapts to the needs of the target groups

CELUM Smart Views brings together some key technical components of the CELUM portfolio, to form a simple and easy portal solution that allows quick sharing of assets with different audiences. The highly flexible configuration and design enable Smart Views to give portals different appearances - with customized branding, download formats and access rights.

Whether companies want to provide photos, videos, documents, or other digital assets for employees, partners, journalists or retailers: Each target group has access to its shared content via a customized portal and can download it effortlessly. Since Smart Views always has direct access to the CELUM Digital Asset Management system in the background, each user automatically receives access to the latest content - without extra effort being required by the administrators.



CELUM is a leading international developer of marketing technology software for enterprise digital asset management and marketing content management. More than 700,000 users from 800 companies in 35 countries already rely on the CELUM software products. Among them, leading brands such as 3M, CLAAS, Do & Co, Hochtief, L'Oreal Professional, MAN, Shiseido, Silhouette, Toshiba, Toyota, Universal Music, voestalpine.





