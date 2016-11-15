Interoute scores a hat-trick at Capacity Global Carrier Awards 2016

Named Best Cloud Innovation, Best Strategic Acquisition and Best Wholesale Sales Team

(firmenpresse) - London, 15 November, 2016 - Interoute, owner operator of one of Europe's largest most advanced networks and global cloud services platform, has been awarded for Best Cloud Innovation, Best Strategic Acquisition and Best Wholesale Sales Team in this years Capacity Global Carrier Awards.



Interoute accepted the awards at a ceremony in Paris on the 8th November. It was selected by a panel of leading analysts, industry experts and Capacitys senior editorial team. Reflecting on the decision, the judging panel said that Interoute was a consistent performer in its region, year in, year out.



The company was acknowledged for its work supporting UEFAs ICT infrastructure, hosting the business services needed to run some of the worlds most high profile football competitions. It was also commended for its acquisition of Easynet, the European managed services provider, to grow Interoutes ICT services business and expand its market leading cloud capability in Europe and the UK.



Furthermore, the wholesale sales team was championed for driving Interoutes proposition from an ambitious project to the owner operator of one of Europes largest networks, providing customers with access to 17 Interoute Virtual Data Centre (VDC) zones to deploy in cities across Europe, the US and Asia.



The Capacity Global Carrier Awards have become the most prestigious event in the wholesale telecoms calendar, setting the benchmark for customer excellence in our industry. We are delighted to see our strategic vision, commitment to innovation and the strength of our wholesale team acknowledged in this way." said Gareth Williams, CEO of Interoute.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Interoute-scores-a-hat-trick-at-Capacity-Global-Carrier-Awards-2016



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About Interoute

Interoute is the owner-operator of one of Europe's largest networks and a global cloud services platform which encompasses 15 data centres, 17 virtual data centres and 33 colocation centres, with connections to 195 additional third-party data centres across Europe. Its full-service Unified ICT platform serves international enterprises and many of the worlds leading service providers, as well as governments and universities. Interoutes Unified ICT strategy provides solutions for enterprises seeking connectivity and a scalable, secure advanced platform on which they can build their voice, video, computing and data services, as well as service providers in need of high capacity international data transit and infrastructure. With established operations throughout Europe and USA, Interoute also owns and operates 24 connected city networks within Europe's major business centres. www.interoute.com

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

PR contacts for Interoute:

LEWIS

+44 (0)20 7802 2626

interoute(at)teamlewis.com

Date: 11/15/2016 - 11:11

Language: English

News-ID 506964

Character count: 1787

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883 60



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease