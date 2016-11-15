       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
ABC Compounding Pharmacy Offers High-Quality Customized Medications

ABC Compounding Pharmacy is a compounding pharmacy studio city that specializes in customized medications.

(firmenpresse) - Compounding pharmacy Studio City , ABC Compounding Pharmacy, prides itself on putting patient care first. To ensure that customer care is a top priority, they provide quality service and customized prescriptions all at a low, convenient price. Compounding pharmacy Studio City pharmacists will assist patients with their customized medication and make sure that it will be specified to their exact needs.

The staff at ABC Compounding Pharmacy are educated and experienced in the pharmaceutical field. They guarantee to meet patient expectations with their quality service. This compounding pharmacy Studio City realizes that not all patients respond the same to medications or need medications that have been discontinued. Through compounding, dosages can be modified and specific combinations can be made to create a medication that is exactly what the patient needs, at compounding pharmacy Studio City.

By utilizing cutting edge technology in the pharmaceutical industry, compounding pharmacy Studio City can offer custom formulations to treat a variety of conditions and ailments. Compounding pharmacy Studio City can also work with the patients physicians and discuss possible solutions that are critical to the patients healthcare.

About ABC Compounding Pharmacy

ABC Compounding Pharmacy has a highly qualified and educated staff to ensure that patients receive service that exceeds their expectations. Compounding pharmacy Studio City and their team of pharmacist, chemists and technicians will assist patients with their customized medication at a low convenient price. For more information, visit their www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com , or their pharmacy, located at 16311 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 (828.783.0422).

Company Name: ABC Compounding Pharmacy
Phone Number: 818.783.0422
Address: Encino, CA



http://www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com/



compounding-pharmacy-studio-city,



Date: 11/15/2016 - 11:21
Firma: ABC Compounding Pharmacy

