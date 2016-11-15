ABC Compounding Pharmacy Offers High-Quality Customized Medications

ABC Compounding Pharmacy is a compounding pharmacy studio city that specializes in customized medications.
(firmenpresse) - Compounding pharmacy Studio City , ABC Compounding Pharmacy, prides itself on putting patient care first. To ensure that customer care is a top priority, they provide quality service and customized prescriptions all at a low, convenient price. Compounding pharmacy Studio City pharmacists will assist patients with their customized medication and make sure that it will be specified to their exact needs.
The staff at ABC Compounding Pharmacy are educated and experienced in the pharmaceutical field. They guarantee to meet patient expectations with their quality service. This compounding pharmacy Studio City realizes that not all patients respond the same to medications or need medications that have been discontinued. Through compounding, dosages can be modified and specific combinations can be made to create a medication that is exactly what the patient needs, at compounding pharmacy Studio City.
By utilizing cutting edge technology in the pharmaceutical industry, compounding pharmacy Studio City can offer custom formulations to treat a variety of conditions and ailments. Compounding pharmacy Studio City can also work with the patients physicians and discuss possible solutions that are critical to the patients healthcare.
About ABC Compounding Pharmacy
ABC Compounding Pharmacy has a highly qualified and educated staff to ensure that patients receive service that exceeds their expectations. Compounding pharmacy Studio City and their team of pharmacist, chemists and technicians will assist patients with their customized medication at a low convenient price. For more information, visit their www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com , or their pharmacy, located at 16311 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 (828.783.0422).
Contact:
Company Name: ABC Compounding Pharmacy
Phone Number: 818.783.0422
Address: Encino, CA
More information:
http://www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com/
Date: 11/15/2016 - 11:21
Language: English
News-ID 506968
Character count: 2027
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ABC Compounding Pharmacy
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 58
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.519
|Registriert Heute:
|64
|Registriert Gestern:
|90
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|244
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.