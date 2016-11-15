Adyen adds WeChat Pay to its platform globally

Key to unlocking 400 million potential Chinese shoppers

(firmenpresse) - November 15, 2016, London Adyen, the payments company powering global commerce for Uber, Facebook and Netflix amongst others, today announced that it has added WeChat Pay to its portfolio of local payments methods. Its the first major payment service provider to integrate WeChat Pay into its offering on a global scale  providing businesses with access to 400 million Chinese shoppers.



China is at the forefront of the revolution in mobile payments that is powering global ecommerce growth. 15% of Chinas total population is expected to make a cross-border purchase by the end of 2016  amounting to $86 billion in transaction value. By 2020, we expect this to increase to as much as 75%. This will have a significant impact on the global ecommerce market.



We need to be where our customers are  and as a British-made brand we have a huge following from customers in China. Mobile commerce is vital for this market, especially for the younger urban Chinese shopper. WeChat Pay is essential for targeting this exciting demographic, said Natalie Zhu, China Marketing Manager, The Cambridge Satchel Company. Our global partnership with Adyen allows us to roll out new local payment methods as they become relevant to our customers, hassle-free.



We are very excited to support WeChat Pay. When combined with our existing UnionPay and Alipay integrations, it gives businesses access to the worlds biggest ecommerce market with a single partner. This is the final key to unlocking full access to the Chinese shopper, said Adyen CCO Roelant Prins. This is especially appealing to travel businesses and high-end retailers.



WeChat Pay is the latest addition to the constantly evolving suite of local payment methods offered by Adyen. WeChat, originally a messaging app, has evolved into a digital ecosystem featuring payments integration that is already used by half of WeChats 800 million users.



About Adyen

Adyen is a technology company that provides businesses with a single solution to accept payments anywhere in the world. The only provider of a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, MasterCard, and 250 other payment methods, Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store. With offices all around the world, Adyen serves more than 4,500 businesses, including 7 of the 10 largest U.S. Internet companies. Customers include Facebook, Uber, Airbnb, Netflix, Spotify, Dropbox, Evernote, Booking.com, Vodafone, Mango, Crocs, ONeill, SoundCloud, KLM and JustFab.

