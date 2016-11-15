In proven cab technology: new 4 desktop printers MACH1 and MACH2

With the toploaders MACH1 and MACH2 cab completes its printer range in the lower price segment. MACH1 is provided with control buttons and a LED display, MACH2 with a colored LCD display and the cab navigator pad. Printable resolutions are 200 or 300 dpi for both printer types, the maximum print speed is 177 mm/s. Label widths up to 118 millimeters can be processed. Ideal for small to medium duty applications in thermal transfer and direct thermal printing.

The printers fit for use in the office.

(firmenpresse) - The MACH1/2 rely on standard ribbons with 1 core and a length of 300 meters. The maximum outer diameter for the label roll to be inserted in centered position is 127 millimeters. To insert the ribbon and the label rolls the printers can be opened space-saving in top direction. Paper, cardboard or plastic materials on a roll or fanfold can be adjusted without loss of time. The multi-language color display and the navigator pad of MACH2 are logically structured and intuitively operable for the user. A total of four interfaces (including Ethernet) offer flexibility and fast device connection.



Software and printer drivers



Besides a cab Windows driver each device is provided with the cablabel S3 software which allows creating label formats of all kinds. Via the integrated real-time clock the labels can be signed with the current date and time.



Accessories and fields of application



Accessories such as the cutter, the peel-off option and the external unwinder enable universal use of the low-maintenance compact printers. The solid double-walled construction allows printing in all industrial, logistic and commercial areas. Its low-noise printing suits them just perfectly for personal use in the office.





More information:

http://www.cab.de/en/mach1-2



Keywords (optional):

cab sets technological milestones in the development and manufacturing of devices and systems for product and packaging marking. Customers in industry, services and trading rely on cabs high quality standards. At present more than 350 employees at two locations in Germany and seven foreign subsidiaries and further 820 competent distribution partners in more than 80 countries represent cabs global standing.

