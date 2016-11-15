       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Cable & Satellite Services


SENTECH migrates to multiservice with Newtec

Newtec Dialog® at the core of SENTECHs new 800 sites multiservice platform in South Africa

ID: 506974
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

Newtec logo
Newtec logo

(firmenpresse) - Newtec Dialog® at the core of SENTECHs new 800 sites multiservice platform in South Africa

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 15 November 2016. Newtec, a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications, today announced that state-owned broadcasting signal distributor SENTECH has selected the Newtec Dialog® multiservice platform including the MDM2500 IP Satellite Modem for 800 of its sites across South Africa.

The partnership was enabled through African Union Communications (AUCom)  a long-term, certified Newtec business partner, which is the primary contractor for this SENTECH project.

The Newtec Dialog multiservice platform will provide SENTECH with capabilities for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal monitoring, IP multicasting, radio backhaul, Point of Sale (PoS) support and government disaster recovery connectivity. The migration from the current platform to Newtec Dialog will begin in November and will use standard Ku-band capacity.

As the broadcast industry evolves, it is important for us to be able to meet not only our present needs, but our future ones as well, said Dumisa Ngwenya, CTO at SENTECH. One of the main factors was Newtec Dialogs capacity for scalable growth, allowing us to target an increasing number of services within the same platform as our future requirements change and grow.

As a multiservice platform, Newtec Dialog enables tailored services and guarantees optimal modulation, bandwidth allocation, service availability, reliable automation of link set-ups and flexible workflow support, whether it is being used to provide broadcast, consumer broadband, cellular backhaul or mobility services. It also features Newtecs award-winning return link technology Mx-DMA®, which delivers the efficiency of SCPC with the dynamic bandwidth allocation of MF-TDMA.

Together with our partner AUCom, we have been able to provide SENTECH with a solution that matches its needs both now and in the future, said Pieter-Paul Mooijman, Regional Sales Director Africa at Newtec. SENTECH has been a Newtec customer for many years now and we are delighted that our strong track record of reliability, customer support and cost-effectiveness has enabled us to extend this relationship further.



AUCom and Newtec will be present at AfricaCom 2016 in CapeTown. For further information and to book a meeting visit: www.newtec.eu/event/africacom-2016.



More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/SENTECH-migrates-to-multiservice-with-Newtec



Keywords (optional):

newtec, sentech, multiservice, newtec-dialog, satellite-communications, communications, broadcasting, modem, ip,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

01522883640



published by: RealWire
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/15/2016 - 11:57
Language: English
News-ID 506974
Character count: 2686
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RealWire
Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Lincoln
Telefon: 01522883640

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 15/11/2016

Number of hits: 3

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Cable & Satellite Services




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.519
Registriert Heute: 64
Registriert Gestern: 90
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 260


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z