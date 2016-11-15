SENTECH migrates to multiservice with Newtec

Newtec Dialog® at the core of SENTECHs new 800 sites multiservice platform in South Africa

Newtec logo

(firmenpresse) - Newtec Dialog® at the core of SENTECHs new 800 sites multiservice platform in South Africa



GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, and SINT-NIKLAAS, Belgium, 15 November 2016. Newtec, a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications, today announced that state-owned broadcasting signal distributor SENTECH has selected the Newtec Dialog® multiservice platform including the MDM2500 IP Satellite Modem for 800 of its sites across South Africa.



The partnership was enabled through African Union Communications (AUCom)  a long-term, certified Newtec business partner, which is the primary contractor for this SENTECH project.



The Newtec Dialog multiservice platform will provide SENTECH with capabilities for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signal monitoring, IP multicasting, radio backhaul, Point of Sale (PoS) support and government disaster recovery connectivity. The migration from the current platform to Newtec Dialog will begin in November and will use standard Ku-band capacity.



As the broadcast industry evolves, it is important for us to be able to meet not only our present needs, but our future ones as well, said Dumisa Ngwenya, CTO at SENTECH. One of the main factors was Newtec Dialogs capacity for scalable growth, allowing us to target an increasing number of services within the same platform as our future requirements change and grow.



As a multiservice platform, Newtec Dialog enables tailored services and guarantees optimal modulation, bandwidth allocation, service availability, reliable automation of link set-ups and flexible workflow support, whether it is being used to provide broadcast, consumer broadband, cellular backhaul or mobility services. It also features Newtecs award-winning return link technology Mx-DMA®, which delivers the efficiency of SCPC with the dynamic bandwidth allocation of MF-TDMA.



Together with our partner AUCom, we have been able to provide SENTECH with a solution that matches its needs both now and in the future, said Pieter-Paul Mooijman, Regional Sales Director Africa at Newtec. SENTECH has been a Newtec customer for many years now and we are delighted that our strong track record of reliability, customer support and cost-effectiveness has enabled us to extend this relationship further.





AUCom and Newtec will be present at AfricaCom 2016 in CapeTown. For further information and to book a meeting visit: www.newtec.eu/event/africacom-2016.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/SENTECH-migrates-to-multiservice-with-Newtec



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:PressContact / Agency:

01522883640

Date: 11/15/2016 - 11:57

Language: English

News-ID 506974

Character count: 2686

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 15/11/2016



Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease