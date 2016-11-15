Mercedes Benz Lorries for All Your Haulage Needs

Mercedes Benz produces excellent lorries. Lets examine some of their range so you can choose the models that will let you maximise usage with return loads.

(firmenpresse) - Buying a new lorry is an expensive proposition. As a haulage operator, you need to make sure that your new vehicles can provide maximum output and generate maximum revenues whilst keeping running costs as low as possible. One way of ensuring that your operation generates maximum revenues is to invest in vehicles that are reliable and can also be used for return loads.



Mercedes Benz vehicles tick all of these boxes. In this article, Ill be looking at Actros (long distance), Antos, Arocs and Atego (distribution) trucks and giving you a brief overview of each range.



Actros Trucks for Long Distance Haulage



The latest Actros models incorporate technological and design innovations that make this truck an excellent choice for the long-distance hauler.

Design & Comfort



With five cab options and a range of seating options including seats with a unique massage function, a large fold-out bed, foldable table and tons of storage space  this lorry is flexible and comfortable. Well-lit access steps as well as steps at the cabins rear make it easier and safer to attach brake and electrical connections on semi-trailers. Two foldable steps allow the driver to easily clean the windscreen.



Driving Dynamics

This model is powered by high-torque, Euro 6 compliant in-line engines and with PowerShift 3 automatic gear with four high-ration reverse gears and driver selectable modes fitted as standard. These, along with the hypoid rear axle, efficiently and economically transfer engine power to the road.

Safety

Actros safety systems include:

oProximity Control Assist and Active Brake Assist 3 systems reduce the risk and impact speed of rear-end collisions.

oAttention Assist and Lane Keeping Assist helps maintain driver alertness.

oPredictive Powertrain Control uses GPS and maps to predict and automatically adapt to the roads topography.

Arocs Construction Trucks

The latest Arocs range builds on Mercedess 110 years of expertise to provide heavy duty trucks ideally suited for the construction industry.



Engine and Gearbox

Choose from four Euro 6 engines with 175 kW (238 hp) to 460 kW (625 hp). All are designed to provide years of reliable service and are designed for maximum fuel efficiency and torque, low noise and emissions.

The PowerShift 3 automatic gear is a brilliant piece of engineering offering many modes for the driver select from, including rocking mode to free a stuck truck. Available in 8, 12 or 16 speed versions as well direct drive and overdrive.

Chassis

Available in 16 wheel configurations with right or left hand drive. The trucks chassis is designed to be strong but flexible to cope with off road conditions and the Arocs can be supplied with 2, 3 or 4 steel leaf springs or multi leaf springs as well as air suspension for off-road jobs.

Safety

Mercedes electronic brake system and its high-performance engine brake make stopping even a fully loaded truck simple and safe.

Proximity Control Assist and Active Brake Assist 3 systems reduce the risk and impact speed of rear-end collisions. Attention Assist helps maintain driver alertness and Stability Control Assist helps stabilise truck and load by adjusting power and braking.

Economy

Operators seek return loads to maximise revenues by running empty as little as possible. Fleetboard and Fleetboard Eco Support (standard on all trucks) systems contribute even more to an efficient, economic and more profitable operation.

The New Antos Distribution truck

Mercedes Benz has also launched a new line of trucks (18 ton and up) specifically for distribution operations. Available in a range of configurations, the Antos range is designed to meet all distribution needs.

Cabs

As with all Mercedes trucks, great attention is placed on the design and configuration of the cab to make it comfortable, efficient and safe. Each of the three cab versions stand out for easy access, a compact exterior but roomy interior and excellent visibility. Controls are well designed and the layout makes it easy for the driver to reach and operate. And even if this is a distribution truck, you can install an optional fold-down bed.

Chassis

Seven wheel combinations, a wider and stiffer frame for increased road holding, and the new 4-bag rear air suspension system is standard on all models; front air suspension is an optional extra.

Engine and Gear

Choose from four Euro 6 engines with 175 kW (238 hp) to 460 kW (625 hp), each designed to provide years of reliable service and maximum fuel efficiency, torque, low noise and emissions. As standard it comes with PowerShift 3 automatic with multiple, driver-selectable modes and Predictive Powertrain Control which predicts and automatically adapts to the roads topography.

Safety and Assist Systems

Mercedes offers a wide range of standard and optional safety and assist technologies. These include an electronic brake system and high-performance engine brake; Proximity Control Assist and Active Brake Assist 3 systems reduce the risk and impact speed of rear-end collisions. Attention Assist and Lane Keeping Assist helps maintain driver alertness and Stability Control Assist and Roll Control Assist help to stabilise both the truck and the load by adjusting power and braking.

Pros & Cons

Perhaps the biggest concern of haulage operators, even if they take extensive advantage of return loads, is the cost of Mercedes vehicles. But, if we take into consideration the advanced and innovative technologies, reliability, safety and economic performance over many years of operation  then the advantages of this excellent range become apparent.





