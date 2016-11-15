       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
IoT global standards initiative, oneM2M, to host testing event in Japan

Event follows successful test sessions in France and South Korea

(firmenpresse) - Kobe, Japan. 15 November 2016: oneM2M, the global standards initiative for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced it will host its third interoperability event in Kobe, Japan, from Tuesday, November 29 to Friday, December 2, 2016. This event follows the success of its two previous test sessions.

Interop 3  co-organised by the Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea (TTA) and ETSI  will give organisations implementing the oneM2M standard the chance to validate interoperability and check end-to-end functionality on oneM2M interfaces. The third edition of the event will also allow participants to run Conformance Testing to help them further refine their products.

The latest event follows the recent publication of oneM2Ms Release 2 and major oneM2M-based deployments from leading companies, such as NEC, LG and Huawei.

With the publication of our latest set of specifications, Release 2, and the growth of the IoT continuing at a rapid pace, interoperability is crucial for the industry, said Fran O Brien, oneM2Ms steering committee chairman. Following the success of our first two events, we hope to see as many attendees at the Kobe event as possible so we can further accelerate IoT deployments that truly add value to users daily lives.

oneM2M specifications which will be tested include oneM2M Release 1 and Release 2 standards TS-0001 (Functional Architecture), TS-0004 (Service Layer Core Protocol), TS-0008 (CoAP Protocol Binding), TS-0009 (HTTP Protocol Binding) and TS-0010 (MQTT Protocol Binding).

For more information about the event, please visit: http://www.etsi.org/news-events/events/1117-onem2m-interop-3. oneM2M Interop 3 attendees will be covered by a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).



About oneM2M
oneM2M is the global standards initiative that covers requirements, architecture, API specifications, security solutions and interoperability for Machine-to-Machine and IoT technologies. oneM2M was formed in 2012 and consists of eight of the world's preeminent standards development organizations: ARIB (Japan), ATIS (U.S.), CCSA (China), ETSI (Europe), TIA (U.S.), TSDSI (India), TTA (Korea), and TTC (Japan), together with six industry fora or consortia (Broadband Forum, Continua Alliance, GlobalPlatform, HGI, Next Generation M2M Consortium, OMA) and over 200 member organizations. oneM2M specifications provide a framework to support applications and services such as the smart grid, connected car, home automation, public safety, and health. oneM2M actively encourages industry associations and forums with specific application requirements to participate in oneM2M, in order to ensure that the solutions developed support their specific needs. For more information, including how to join and participate in oneM2M, see: www.onem2m.org.

