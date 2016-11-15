Cannabis Science Begins Buildout of 33,000 Sq. Ft. Greenhouse Space for its First Douglas County, Nevada Cannabinoid Drug Development Land Deal

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, has begun its first cannabinoid drug development land deal buildout in Douglas County, Nevada. The initial phase of the buildout is set to include 33,000 sq. ft. of greenhouse space.

With a substantial piece of land reserved for greenhouse space, Cannabis Science will be able to begin growing for cannabinoid extractions quickly, and in optimal conditions. This will give the company direct access to specific cannabinoid combinations for research and drug development, which will spur the process of getting more products out to an ever-growing customer base.

In addition to the greenhouse space, the company is working to determine the best location on the lands to build and open Raymond C. Dabney University, which will be the focal point of a self-sustaining community that emphasizes academic and clinical studies of business, law, agriculture, and medicinal science as they relate to cannabinoids and other real world application and study.

"It is such an incredible feeling to see our great plans finally coming to fruition," said Director, President, CEO & Co-Founder, Raymond C. Dabney, "We're hitting the ground running, and soon we will be growing specific cannabinoid combinations with our partners to study and develop into a wide range of new drugs for all self-medicating patients. This is the dawn of a new era for our great company."

Additionally, the company's grow partners in Nevada have been interviewed by a regional ABC TV News affiliate and will be on the air shortly. The property owner/partners are very excited to begin building with the added publicity on the licensing procedures, economic, and educational growth opportunities for their community.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

