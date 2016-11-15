A Round-Up of La Tania in 2016-2017

Discover whats new in La Tania! Ski chalets, the slopes, restaurants and amenities are all new and improved.

(firmenpresse) - La Tania, found in the heart of the Three Valleys ski resort, remains a favourite base location for seasoned skiers and beginners alike. The village, which was opened in 1990 in preparation for the 1992 winter Olympics, has received yearly upgrades in response to the areas increasing popularity and visitors evolving needs. La Tania ski chalets are, yet again, in high demand for the 2016-2017 ski season, so it is best to book early!



The Prize Feature



La Tanias skiing opportunities are obviously the areas main draw for most visitors. The Three Valleys resort offers over 600km of interconnected ski runs, 198 lifts, 53 green beginner runs, 136 blue, 113 red and 35 black runs that are touted to be some of the most exciting and challenging in the world.



In La Tania, ski chalets are located within easy access to quality slopes and snow due to the villages north-facing position. The town is car free and offers many useful amenities. The beauty of La Tania, and what brings visitors back every year, is the resorts dedication to constantly improving and evolving to address, and accommodate, their guests needs and desires.



The Digital Age on Ice



Snow-skiing is now taking full advantage of the digital age, and it is proving both popular and necessary. La Tania ski chalets are usually fully equipped with Wi-Fi, and some come with even more computer access with in-home office-style work spaces.



However, technology is now also improving skiers experiences on and off the slopes. Many of the slopes now offer free Wi-Fi access and are taking advantage of new digital monitoring techniques. Slope traffic measurement systems are able to notify skiers which, and when, slopes are the busiest. They are now also monitoring the snowpack depth with technology to save water on cannoned snow.



Ski Flux is also a new system being used to monitor the frequency and flow of skiers on the slopes through sensors positioned at various points on the runs. The data, which include weather and snow conditions, are then converted and displayed, in real time, to help beginners and more seasoned skiers choose the best route for themselves.





Skiers will now also be able to take memorable selfies without the cumbersome hazard of using a selfie stick! The Three Valleys are introducing 6 Selfie Spots across the ski system. Skiers can access the system via a Smart Phone which will then receive the image taken from the Selfie Spot camera. Both close up and panoramic shots are available and the quality is quite amazing!



Logistical Improvements



Along with the fun improvements found on and off the slopes, La Tania has also been refreshing their chair lifts and gondolas for the new season. The towns restaurants and après-ski scene are gearing up for the new season as well. The Michelin starred restaurant La Farcon is introducing an in-chalet service which will not only deliver gourmet cuisine and delicious meals to you in the comfort of your chalet, but they will also stay and serve the meal! La Farcon is also introducing a shuttle to and from the restaurant in the evening. The La Tania ski chalets have been spruced up, and new locations are being built to accommodate the areas growing popularity.



Book Soon!



It is wise to go ahead and book both your accommodation and flight early in preparation for the 2016-2017 ski season. Companies such as easyJet, BA and Flybe have increased their number of flights this year and more frequent Eurostar services are also available. The improvements to the Chambéry airport, which include a total renovation of the terminal, 14 new baggage handling areas, new shops, new waiting lounges and new signage throughout the airport, will make the travelling part a little more manageable this year too.



A Great Ski Season Ahead



La Tania ski chalets are still amongst the best situated accommodations for winter skiers to choose. With the towns updates and the travel industrys logistical improvements, the 2016-2017 ski season is sure to be one of the best!





http://www.skiamis.com/la-tania.htm



Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers craft their perfect winter holiday for over a quarter of a century. If you're planning a break in one of the excellent La Tania ski chalets or at Paradiski, Espace Killy or Chamonix Valley, Ski Amis is the go-to company for winter sports fans searching for the holiday of a lifetime.



