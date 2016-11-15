Canadian Zeolite Pursues Animal Feed Industry in Canada and United States



Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the Company) (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) is pleased to report the Company's zeolite has been submitted to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for certification for the animal feed market and also to the United States for their state to state registration. Upon approval from the CFIA the Company's zeolite will be submitted for Organic Certification with the Organic Material Review Institute (OMRI).

For decades natural zeolite has been used as an animal feed supplement in a wide variety of species in countries around the world, such as China, Japan, Korea and Turkey. Some of the documented benefits include: healthier animals, increased weight gain, odor and moisture control, decreased methane gas and reduced mortality. North America's interest in zeolite as an additive to animal feeds is growing as feed mills and producers become aware of its benefits.

Ray Paquette, CEO stated, the animal feed market represents another significant opportunity for Canadian Zeolite. According to the Animal Nutrition Association of Canada (ANAC) the total animal feed production is just over 30 million tonnes annually. The United States annual production was last reported at approximately 168 million tons. The studied and recommended ratio of zeolite is in the 2 - 4% range of total volumes consumed.

