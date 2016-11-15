La Tanias Après-Ski Scene for 2017

Be sure to snap up one of the best La Tania ski chalets in preparation for the 2017 ski season!

(firmenpresse) - Despite many skiing enthusiasts wishes (myself included!) you cannot live on skis and slopes alone. This brutal reality does have its silver lining, meaning that you are almost forced to sample some of exciting action found at the après-ski scene.



La Tania, located in the heart of the Three Valleys ski resort, offers some of the best après-ski activities and opportunities to unwind and relax after an exhilarating day on the slopes. The 2017 ski season marks La Tanias 25th birthday, which will surely go off with a bang!



Happy Birthday to You!



It may make you feel a little old to know that La Tania, opened in 1990, was created in preparation for the 1992 winter Olympics in Albertville (perhaps you watched it on the telly?). However, after serving its purpose of housing the journalists and ice hockey players for the Olympics, La Tania has significantly grown into an impressive resort within its own right. La Tania ski chalets perfectly situate visitors for access to all of the best slopes and runs the Three Valleys has to offer. With 169 lifts, capable of carrying thousands of skiers per hour to any one of the 321 marked runs, or 130km of cross country tracks, La Tania is perhaps the number one base location for any skiing enthusiast.



Home Away from Home



La Tania ski chalets are well known for their comfort and convenience. Whether you decide to choose a catered or self-catered accommodation, La Tania has many great restaurants, all within an easily accessed vicinity. Most of the areas favourite bars, pubs and restaurants will be in full party mode come April 2017 to celebrate La Tanias 25th. The resorts best-known restaurants can be found both in the town and on the slopes.



Le Bouc Blanc Restaurant is located right next to the top station of La Tania. Known for their good value, efficient service, and good simple French alpine food, Le Bouc Blanc is very popular with skiers and non-skiers. Perhaps the restaurants greatest draw is found on their huge sundeck, capable of seating around 400 people. It is a perfect location for either a before, mid-way, or after ski stop!





Pub Le Ski Lodge is another local restaurant and pub that comes recommended. Easily located within walking distance of many of La Tanias ski chalets, Pub Le Ski Lodge is known for its hearty pub grub and live music scene. With Happy Hours every day, as well as free Wi-Fi, drink promotions, themed nights and 4 big screen TVs, Pub Le Ski Lodge hits just about all the marks for a relaxing and fun evening!



Gourmet Food for the Foodies



Lets not forget that La Tanias ski chalets are still in France, and it would be a shame not to sample some of the regions best gourmet cuisine after a day on the slopes. In this regard, La Tania has some excellent options for a more up-scale experience savouring fresh and regionally eclectic dishes.



Chef Julien Machet commands the unique menu found at Le Farcon. Dedicated to local sourcing for all of their ingredients, Le Farcon is Michelin recognised and prepares some of the Savoy regions finest dishes. Carefully selected local wines are beautifully paired with all of the restaurants culinary masterpieces.



The comforts and warmth of a traditional alpine restaurant can be found at La Taiga. The lounge bar plays host to many skiers who can enjoy drinks and cocktails while warming up by the huge Scandinavian poele fire. Upstairs, the full service restaurant offers a menu that is described as both traditional and modern Savoyard cuisine. La Taiga is an excellent location in which to unwind after an exciting day on the slopes.



The Perfect Resort Town



La Taniss ski chalets, and lively après-ski scene, make it just about the perfect ski resort. With the primary goal of fast access to some great skiing already met, La Tanias restaurants, pubs and nightlife are the perfect icing on the cake!





More information:

http://www.skiamis.com/la-tania.htm



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers craft their perfect winter holiday for over a quarter of a century. If you're planning a break in one of the excellent La Tania ski chalets or at Paradiski, Espace Killy or Chamonix Valley, Ski Amis is the go-to company for winter sports fans searching for the holiday of a lifetime.

PressRelease by

Ski Amis

Date: 11/15/2016 - 14:41

Language: English

News-ID 507068

Character count: 4153

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ski Amis



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease