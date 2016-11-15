RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces November 2016 Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 11.75 cents per unit for the month of November. The distribution will be payable on December 7, 2016 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2016.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada's largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $15 billion as at September 30, 2016. RioCan owns and manages Canada's largest portfolio of shopping centres with ownership interests in a portfolio of 301 Canadian retail and mixed use properties, including 15 properties under development, containing an aggregate net leasable area of 47 million square feet. For further information, please refer to RioCan's website at .

