Alkaline Water Co. Premium Water Brand Alkaline88 Is Now Available in Hornbacher's

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- (OTCQB: WTER) (the "Company"), developer of an innovative state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis beverage process packaged and sold in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes under the trade name Alkaline88, is pleased to announce acceptance for product placement in the one (1) gallon, three (3) liter, one (1) liter and 700ml sizes at Hornbacher's. Hornbacher's is a subsidiary of SuperValu Inc., a Fortune 100 company. Hornbacher's operates eight (8) high-volume supermarkets in Fargo, North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota.

"This is another feather in our cap as we expand across the country. The Hornbacher banner is No. 1 in the Fargo market. SuperValu recently announced its commitment to increasing its sales in its retail stores, and we are excited to be a part of this goal," states Ricky Wright, COO of the Alkaline Water Company. "The inclusion of the (1) gallon, three (3) liter, one (1) liter and 700ml sizes on Hornbacher's shelves shows the confidence SuperValu has in the Alkaline88 brand."

(OTCQB: WTER):

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing the retail sale of its cost-effective packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program and is available for consumer sales at major retail locations across the United States. Learn more about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. by visiting .

:

Alkaline88 is a premier bottled alkaline drinking water with an 8.8-pH balance. Enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes, the product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, and 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Learn more about the science of Alkaline88 at .

Hornbacher's was founded in 1951 by Ted Hornbacher and Jim Custer. As the community grew, so did Hornbacher's, adding stores and following its customers to developing neighborhoods. As a subsidiary of Supervalu Inc., it now operates eight locations in Fargo, Moorhead and Grand Forks. It attributes its success to its dedicated and hard-working associates! It currently employs more than 1,100 people. Hornbacher's plays a vital role in the community through numerous charity and volunteer activities.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.'s expectations for continued growth and expansion of the Alkaline88 brand over the next fiscal year. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States of America. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions will prove to be accurate, investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at .

WTER Investor Relations



480-708-8181





or



IRTH Communications

Robert Haag

Managing Partner

866-976-4784





More information:

http://www.thealkalinewaterco.com/



PressRelease by

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 13:30

Language: English

News-ID 507070

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Stadt: SCOTTSDALE, AZ





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease