Kevin R. Evans Appointed to CarCharging's Board of Directors

Expands Executive Management, Financial, and Operations Experience of Leading Electric Vehicle Charging Services Company

(firmenpresse) - MIAMI BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- (OTC: CCGI) ("CarCharging") a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging services, announced today that Kevin R. Evans has been appointed to CarCharging's Board of Directors. Mr. Evans has extensive experience providing strategic guidance and market development solutions to Executive Management and Board of Directors, which will assist CarCharging's efforts to expand its independent board.

Mr. Evans is currently a Principal for Strategic Consulting. He has worked closely with Johnson Controls, GridSTAR, Cruiser Customizing, and select venture capital and private equity-backed portfolio companies. Mr. Evans served as Vice President and General Manager of Integrated Demand Resources for Johnson Controls, Inc. ("Johnson Controls"). Mr. Evans joined Johnson Controls after serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director for EnergyConnect Group, Inc. ("EnergyConnect Group"), a leading provider of automated demand response technologies and services for commercials, institutional, and industrial customers, which was acquired by Johnson Controls. During his time at Johnson Controls and EnergyConnect Group, Mr. Evans was responsible developing and executing the operating strategy that generated 27% compounded annual growth rate in revenue for 2009 through 2014 and delivered a 36% internal rate of return in the three years following the acquisition of EnergyConnect Group by Johnson Controls. Mr. Evans orchestrated the energy technology enterprise through the development of a world-class leadership team and a dedicated staff of customer-centric industry professionals that consistently achieved a Net Promoter Score in the top quartile.

Mr. Evans also served Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer for Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Vice President/General Manager, and Chief Financial Officer for PlaceWare, Inc., which was acquired by Microsoft, as well as Vice President of Operations, Chief Financial Officer, and Board Director for Sequel, Inc. Mr. Evans has also served on the management teams and Board of Directors for several other companies, including Filtration Dynamics, Inc., Madge Networks, Merisel, Inc. and Wells Fargo Bank. Mr. Evans has a Master's of Business Administration from San Diego State University and a dual Bachelor's degree in Economics and Management from Sonoma State University.

"Given CarCharging's commitment to expanding our independent Board of Directors and overall value for our shareholders, we are delighted to add Kevin R. Evans to our Board of Directors," stated Mike Calise, CarCharging's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that Kevin's expertise in advising and directing Executive Management teams will be a great addition to our current Board of Directors and as Chair of our independent Audit Committee."

"As the electric vehicle market begins to accelerate exponentially, it's an exciting time to be part of such a transformative industry," stated Kevin R. Evans. "I am delighted to join CarCharging's Board of Directors and I look forward to the opportunity to help strengthen CarCharging's leadership position in the EV charging market and enhance shareholder value."

Car Charging Group, Inc. (OTC: CCGI) is a leader in nationwide public electric vehicle (EV) charging services, enabling EV drivers to easily recharge at locations throughout the United States. Headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida with offices in Los Gatos, California and Phoenix, Arizona, CarCharging's business is designed to accelerate the adoption of public EV charging.

CarCharging offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the , a cloud-based software that operates, manages, and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The Company also provides residential EV charging solutions for single-family homes.

CarCharging has strategic property partners across multiple business sectors including multifamily residential and commercial properties, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, and municipalities.

For more information about CarCharging, please visit and

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Car Charging Group, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

