(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- ImageWare Systems, Inc. (ImageWare) (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based biometric identity management solutions, today distributed its newsletter featuring research from leading analyst firm Gartner on the first enterprise-ready biometric platform that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft infrastructure. ImageWare's latest innovation, GoVerifyID® Enterprise Suite, is a multi-modal, multi-factor end-to-end biometric authentication solution that solves the numerous challenges Gartner previously identified in a research report published in April 2016. In a clear, side-by-side comparison, the newsletter explains how GoVerifyID's cutting-edge technology paired with ImageWare's flexible business model addresses key barriers that previously prevented enterprises from implementing biometric authentication for employees, customers, vendors, and partners.

"As a pioneer in the biometric authentication space, we have worked to understand and address pain points for the enterprise, including the extension of incumbent authentication methods to support a growing mobile workforce," said Jim Miller, chairman and CEO of ImageWare. "The industry was in need of a secure, consistent, device-agnostic, user friendly and snap-in solution, and we are pleased to present the solution -- GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite -- that addresses the key challenges Gartner has documented."

Due to numerous high profile data breaches, it is now widely acknowledged that traditional passwords alone are not secure. In fact, as the number one vector for data breaches, passwords are involved in more than 80 percent of all security attacks. ImageWare's GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite extends reliable, multi-modal biometric authentication to all stationary and mobile users to enable high assurance authentication with multiple security layers for added protection. GoVerifyID Enterprise Suite offers unlimited scalability and works hand-in-glove with non-biometric measures companies already have in place. The platform supports flexible user authentication security policies for different use cases and user roles with a single sign-on across all corporate systems, mobile devices, desktops, web applications, and enterprise networks.

According to a published by Gartner research analyst Anmol Singh, more than 50 percent of organizations are unable to extend incumbent authentication methods to support expanding digital workplace requirements -- including access for an increasingly mobile workforce.* However, the same report shares the prediction that by the year 2020, 60 percent of organizations pursuing digital workplace strategies will adopt contextual authentication and adaptive access for improved user experience, up from less than 5% today.

*Gartner, "Balance Trust and Agility With Good Authentication Choices for Workforce Local Access." 01 April 2016

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, mobile clients, and desktop devices.

ImageWare's products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more. All can be combined alongside other authentication and access control methods, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance and accountability for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments. ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with offices in Portland, OR; Ottawa, Ontario; and Mexico. To learn more about ImageWare, visit follow us on , , and .

