Identillect Expands Internationally, Partners With Safe Data Shop as Business Email Encryption Provider Throughout Europe

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX VENTURE: ID) is pleased to announced it has signed a European partnership with to bring a B2B encrypted email solution to their network of business clients in various industries across Europe. Their focus will be in the legal, financial, government, and real-estate industries.

Safe Data Shop, which specializes in secured data communication, has its head office in Bussum, Netherlands and also has offices throughout Europe. They currently have tens of thousands of users across Europe and anticipate this to grow by more than 30% in 2017.

This is a significant account for Identillect as it will see subscriber volume increase in the European market and is expected to provide substantial growth in 2017.

The partnership with Identillect enables Safe Data Shop clients to ensure the ability to protect its client's communications with Identillect's Delivery Trust email encryption technology.

Safe Data Shop provides security for its customers and the ability to comply with the EU Data Protection Directive to protect communication in transit. As the advancement of the EU Directive 95/46/EC, the EU Data Protection Directive progresses the demands for securing information while in transit. As of May 2016, this regulation was renamed The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which is a more stringent form of the regulation and contains more significant consequences for non-compliance. If a business is in violation they can experience fines of up to 4% of gross revenue or 20 Million Euro whichever is greater.

Safe Data Shop VP of Operations Germain van Stek states, "We have selected Identillect as our business email security provider based on their stringent security precautions and simplicity to deploy for business and personal use. Safe Data Shop has placed a tremendous amount of importance on security measures to ensure our customer's data is protected at all times and the partnership with Identillect brings an additional layer to our suite of security products."

Todd Sexton, CEO of Identillect states, "Safe Data Shop has been a long standing provider of secure communication and as the necessity to secure information has expanded to businesses of all types as well as personal communication Identillect is pleased to be a major security provider for Safe Data Shop. The growth into the European market shows the need to provide security is a worldwide issue and Identillect intends to continually expand its reach to European and Asian countries."

In 2015, Europe's security breaches comprised 12% of the world's data breach and had greater than 84 million records compromised. Europe is trending to see similar statistics for 2016 which enforces the need for security and the fact this is still a significant issue. With these breaches on the rise and the EU Protective Directive with more stringent, regulations for communicating data, the requirement to protect one's personal and business communications are critical.

About Identillect

Identillect's Delivery Trust proprietary e-mail encryption technology targets organizations of all sizes, and is sold to medical professionals on a monthly subscription basis. Delivery Trust can be accessed by medical professionals on a vast array of electronic communication devices. All messages and their attachments are secured with patented, state-of-the-art encryption technology while providing complete control of the message with the click of a button, ensuring safety and control while in transit.

Since commercializing the product, Identillect has quickly grown its subscriber base and is becoming recognized in the security industry as a top e-mail security provider. Visit to learn more.

About Safe Data Shop

Safe Data Shop specializes in secure data communication and is headquartered in Bussum, Netherlands with various branches at home and abroad. With its products and services Safe Data Shop contributes to ensuring the privacy of its customers. Safe Data Shop only uses products with the qualification "Highest Level of Security". All products are extensively tested to ensure they meet the relevant qualification before they are offered by Safe Data Shop. This allows them to contribute to a safe working environment to transfer their customer's information securely.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

