Metals Creek Resources Corp. Intersects 5.73 g/t Gold Over 8.2m at the Thomas Ogden Zone, Timmins, Ontario

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MEK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the first hole of a recently completed six hole drill program on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario.(see MEK news release dated September 20, 2016). A total of 2382 m was drilled, targeting the down dip extension of the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) as well as testing for secondary fold structures. This initial hole intersected the TOG horizon and returned an intersection of 5.73 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 8.2 meters (m). Assay results from the other five holes are pending. The Property is held under a joint venture in which Metals Creek owns 50%, and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. ("Goldcorp") owns 50% (as manager and on behalf of the Porcupine Joint Venture, a joint venture between Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd.) with MEK being the operator of the project. The Ogden claims cover eight kilometers of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Fault between Goldcorp's 16 million oz. Dome Mine and Tahoe Resources West Timmins Mine. The vast majority of the Porcupine-Destor Fault on the property is underexplored, compared to other properties in the Timmins Gold camp.

TOG-16-47 was designed to further define the TOG horizon along an interpreted primary fold structure which appears to be an important structural control for the location of high grade gold mineralization. The TOG horizon was intersected at a down-hole depth of 222.3 m and assayed 5.73 g/t gold over 8.2 m, visible gold was noted in this intersection. This intersection is described as a strongly altered conglomerate characterized by strong albitization and silicification associated with 1 to 5% disseminated pyrite, with local arsenopyrite. A second zone of similar mineralization was intersected, from 281.35 to 288.64m and returned 1.27 g/t gold over 7.29m. This lower gold zone is interpreted to represent a new parallel fold structure south of and below the primary fold structure. It is described as having similar geology, mineralization and alteration to that of the primary fold structure.

Reported drill intercepts are not true widths. At this time there is insufficient data to calculate true orientations.

Results from the remaining 5 holes will be released once they are received and compiled.

All split core samples were sent to Accurassay, an accredited laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

Metals Creek has been accepted to participate in the Junior Exploration Assistance Program (JEAP) grant of upto 33.3% of approved exploration expenses up to a maximum of $100,000 on the Ogden Project. MEK would like to thank the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and the Ontario Prospectors Association for the opportunity to participate in this program.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into a JV with Benton Resources on Metals Creeks Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland. Metals Creek has also made a new gold/silver discovery in the "White Gold District" on the Squid East project in the Yukon and is also engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares

President and CEO

Telephone: (709)-256-6060

(709)-256-6061 (FAX)

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

