Ideal Power to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

The 7th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16 & the 9th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 8

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR), a developer of innovative power conversion technologies, has been invited to participate at two upcoming investor conferences in November and December 2016.

The is being held on November 16, 2016 at the in New York City. Ideal Power CFO, Tim Burns is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 16th at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power management, please contact your Craig-Hallum institutional sales representative or the company's investor relations firm, MZ Group.

The is being held on December 6-8, 2016 at the in Los Angeles. Ideal Power CEO, Dan Brdar is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 8th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power management, please log-in via the link provided in your invitation. You may also email your request to or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

The Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference allows Craig-Hallum to present their Alpha Select List to top institutional investors and analysts from across the country. The Alpha Select List is comprised of the following characteristics: Sub-$250 million market cap, attractive business models, strong management teams, sustainable competitive advantage, unique solutions to large problems, above average growth prospects, significant unappreciated value and little or no sell-side coverage. In 2015, Craig-Hallum sponsored over 80 non-deal road shows in support of their Alpha Select Companies. These road shows provided visibility for the companies and introduced them to over 400 institutional investors in the U.S. and Canada. For more details, please click .

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more details, please click .

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) is a technology company dedicated to advancing the efficiency of electric power conversion. The company has developed a novel, patented power conversion technology called Power Packet Switching Architecture. PPSA improves the size, cost, efficiency, flexibility and reliability of electronic power converters. PPSA can scale across several large and growing markets, including solar PV, variable frequency drives, battery energy storage, mobile power and microgrids, and electric vehicle charging. The Company is also developing and has patented a bi-directional, bipolar junction transistor (B-TRAN) which has the potential to dramatically increase bi-directional power switching efficiency and power density. Ideal Power employs a capital-efficient business model which enables the company to address several product development projects and markets simultaneously. For more information, visit .

MZ North America





Chris Tyson



1.949.491.8235

PressRelease by

Ideal Power

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/15/2016 - 13:31

Language: English

News-ID 507076

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ideal Power

Stadt: AUSTIN, TX





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease