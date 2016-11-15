Nutra Pharma Announces Infomercial Campaign for Pet Pain-Away(TM)

(firmenpresse) - CORAL SPRINGS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- (OTCQB: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing ® and  in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain, announced today that DEG Productions has initiated an infomercial test campaign of Nutra Pharma's Over the Counter (OTC) drug for the treatment of pain in companion animals, Pet Pain-Away. Last week, the Company announced a license agreement with for the marketing and distribution of Pet Pain-Away.

"We could not be happier with the progress that DEG Productions is making in their marketing of Pet Pain-Away," commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. "The infomercial that they have produced provides a great look into the power of the product by utilizing only real testimonials from product users," he continued. "We know that there is no such thing as a placebo effect in dogs and cats. Seeing the results of using Pet Pain-Away in these family pets is truly inspiring," he concluded.

Pet Pain-Away is a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, over-the-counter pain reliever. The product is primarily aimed at treating moderate to severe chronic pain in companion animals. It is specifically indicated to treat pain from hip dysplasia, arthritis pain, joint pain, and general chronic pain in dogs, cats and horses. Specialized proteins in Pet Pain-Away block the action of acetylcholine, a major stimulating neurotransmitter in the nervous system and activator of the inflammatory pathways. As a result, the pain and inflammation pathways are temporarily shut off.

"We are very pleased with the 120-second Pet Pain-Away direct response piece that we have created," commented Dan Sladkus, Co-President of DEG Productions. "The test runs have already begun. As we compile data from the test, we will be able to make changes to the spot as well as better focus on the most positive markets for this message," he continued. "The commercial is already available on the product website. Our plan is to expand the product offerings as we increase the exposure of the direct response campaign. We believe that this is the beginning of a very fruitful relationship with Nutra Pharma," he concluded.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA) there are 83 million dogs and 95 million cats in the US. These companion animals are as susceptible as humans to ailments that require pain-relieving solutions. The total market for companion animals in the US reached an estimated $58.5 billion in 2014. Of these expenditures, over $13 billion was spent on medication for the animals. Additionally, a 2009 survey conducted by Virbac Pharmaceuticals puts the annual US market for companion animal pain relievers at more than $250 million.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:



This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The license with DEG should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at . Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

