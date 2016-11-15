iRemedy Healthcare CEO to Host Investor Webinar Thursday, November 17, 2016

(firmenpresse) - STUART, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- , a SaaS business dedicated to enhancing practice profitability by providing the efficient distribution of products to and through healthcare organizations, today announced that Tony Paquin, the Company's Co-Founder and CEO, will host a live, informative and interactive webinar for investors and other industry stakeholders on Thursday, November 17, 2016 beginning at 10:00 AM ET.

Participants will discover:

How iRemedy is efficiently disrupting the $300 billion healthcare supply chain market through technological innovation and disintermediation of traditional supply channels;

How iRemedy materially impacts provider's profitability via new revenue streams and cost savings on medical and drug supplies;

Why 70+ physicians spanning virtually every medical discipline have personally invested millions of dollars in the Company over the last 18 months;

How and why iRemedy's turnkey, readily scalable supply chain distribution platform and proprietary e-commerce solutions can deliver immediate market penetration and robust sales growth to both emerging and vanguard medical suppliers and manufacturers; and

How iRemedy plans to grow revenue to $100mm+ within 36 months.

Headquartered in Stuart, Florida, iRemedy is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business dedicated to providing ecommerce solutions to physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare organizations. iRemedy enables its clients to reduce costs and generate new revenues through its Buy, Sell and Connect feature set. The Company's "Buy" product is iRemedy Supply (iremedysupply.com), an ecommerce site that offers quick access and competitive prices on brand name medical products to healthcare organizations. The Company's "Sell and Connect" offering is iRemedy Pro, a white labeled consumer focused ecommerce solution that enables provider-to-patient medical product sales. iRemedy's mission is to help its clients (providers) sustain financial viability while enhancing trusted patient relationships.For additional information, please visit





