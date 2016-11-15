Naka Mobile drives international expansion into LATAM and APAC

Delivers roaming-free voice and data services for consumers and connected IoT devices in over 180 countries globally

(firmenpresse) - Buchs, Switzerland, 15 November 2016  Naka Mobile, a mobile telecommunication and technology company, today announced plans to expand its global footprint into LATAM and APAC on the back of major customer wins. With international travellers still plagued by exorbitant roaming charges on voice and data services, Naka Mobile is bringing an end to this by delivering truly global connectivity and the ability to freely roam across multiple mobile networks in a country in order to always enjoy the best network coverage. Naka Mobile provides high-end communication B2B white-label solutions for MNOs, MVNOs and distribution partners all over the world and its services are available globally.



This international expansion comes on the back of work with major international companies such as SWISS, part of Lufthansa Group and a Star Alliance member, where it is delivering global connectivity and services for the airlines customers. The white-labelled NAKA global SIM card automatically connects subscribers to the most convenient network provider in each country without a requirement to switch SIMs or alter phone settings, allowing customers to make calls in over 180 countries at attractive rates, write or receive SMS and use data services as though they have a domestic mobile contract.



We all like to say how the world is becoming smaller, but the reality of it is that the telecoms industry hasnt kept up with this new consumer reality, said Achilles Rupf, CEO, Naka Mobile. In an increasingly globalised world, the need for reliable connectivity has never been more important. This is true not only for the traveller who is trying to call home from abroad, but even for connected IoT devices that are completely dependent upon network coverage in order to function. Our international expansion is being driven by customer demand and is a testament to the scale of the problem that we are solving  the real business and consumer need for simple, affordable and reliable connectivity regardless of whether I am home or abroad.





Naka Mobile uses its own developed platform and possesses a company owned infrastructure for voice switching, routing, signalling, messaging, data- and VoIP Services. Behind the Naka global SIM is a complete virtualized mobile network infrastructure based on a Cisco Virtualized Packet Core which can quickly scale from hundreds of subscribers to power networks with millions of customers and Internet of Thing (IoT) devices.



Naka Mobile delivers high quality voice switching, routing, signalling, messaging (SMS/IM), data, VoIP and VAS integration services with a unique Multi-IMSI and MSISDN technology in Europe, Asia and North and Latin America. The seamless Multi-IMSI technology combined with VAS and fully integrated VoIP applications allow voice, VoIP, short and instant messaging as well as international data services at lowest cost.





About Naka Mobile

Naka AG is a technology company specialising in mobile telecommunication systems. It develops and operates the unique multiple International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) network platform as well as the corresponding SIM card technology with multiple Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Number (MSISDN). NAKA offers mobile network operators, mobile virtual network operators and companies the opportunity to offer competitive global mobile services to their customers in over 180 countries. It offers turn-key global mobile solutions that includes data, voice and e-wallet solutions to their partners. NAKA is operatively headquartered in Switzerland. More subsidiaries of the company are located in Brazil, Denmark, Mexico, Netherlands and Spain. www.nakamobile.com

