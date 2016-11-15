The Three Valleys Most Challenging Slopes

After settling in to one of the Three Valleys chalets it is time to seek and find the top thrills in the area!

(firmenpresse) - For those of us who have spent the time and effort developing and perfecting our snow-skiing skills it becomes almost a mission to continually seek out new challenges and thrills. Finding that one location that offers new and increasingly challenging runs is like winning the jackpot! Well, congratulations! You have found that jackpot in the Three Valleys, which, for many enthusiasts, is on the top of their skiing bucket-list.



Once you have settled into your choice from the selection of excellent Three Valleys chalets it is off to the slopes to enjoy one of the worlds most challenging and thrilling ski locations; and the adrenaline will keep pumping on and off the slopes!



The Need for Speed



The Three Valleys resort is most skiers prize destination, whether theyre at an expert or beginner level. The beauty of the location is that all skill levels are given equal regard and neither one needs to unnecessarily interfere with the others experience or enjoyment of the slopes.



With the assistance of any one of the knowledgeable holiday and ski coordinators, choosing from the spacious, well-equipped Three Valleys chalets can be a pleasure. Many operators specialise in the area and can get you within convenient distance of whichever slopes you want. Many would argue that the best, centrally located Three Valleys chalets are the key to being able to focus all your energy on the slopes, and that that chalet will be found in Méribel.



Recommended Resorts



Méribel, with its ideal location, gives skiers the best access to explore the whole Three Valleys region. For expert skiers looking for a taste of the high-life, on and off the slopes, head to The Courchevel Valley. Courchevel offers over 600km of ski slopes which includes 38 red pistes and 10 black pistes. It is also home to three of the Three Valleys most thrilling black runs. The Chamrossa and Jockeys piste are long, sloping runs that are not overly groomed which increases the challenge and the excitement. However, most adrenaline-seeking skiers head to Grand Couloir for the ultimate thrill-ride. Narrow and then widening slopes with frequent bumps and some epically demanding descents make this run not for the faint-hearted, but absolutely glorious for those who can!





A Snow-Lovers Playground



Courchevel is well known as the snowy playground of the rich and famous. Although your budget might not stretch to all of Courchevels luxurious comforts and amenities, it is well worth investigating some of the off-slope activities this elite resort has to offer. Taking thrill-seeking to a whole new level, skiers can access heliskiing, paragliding, piste-basher driving and nocturnal toboggan descents, to name but a few of the adrenaline-filled activities available in Courchevel.



Home Comforts



After hob-knobbing with the rich and famous, as well as flexing your skiing skills in Courchevel, it is still my opinion that the more down-to-earth comforts found in the best Three Valleys chalets in Méribel complete the perfect skiing package. The cosy, ambient feel of this alpine village is made all the more appealing by the surprisingly numerous pubs, nightclubs and restaurants that can be found throughout the resort. The Three Valleys chalets in Méribel will satisfy any skiers need for speed, with access to some of the most thrilling and challenging runs found in the Alps, while also offering a haven to relax in after an exhilarating day on and off the slopes.





More information:

http://www.skiamis.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Belinda Smythson works for Ski Amis, a specialist ski travel agency and booking service that has been helping avid skiers craft their perfect winter holiday in The Three Valleys, Paradiski, Espace Killy or Chamonix Valley for over a quarter of a century. If you're planning a ski getaway in one of the excellent Three Valleys chalets or resorts like La Tania or Les Menuires, Ski Amis is the go-to company for winter sports fans searching for the holiday of a lifetime.

PressRelease by

Ski Amis

Date: 11/15/2016 - 14:51

Language: English

News-ID 507084

Character count: 3713

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ski Amis



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 23



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease