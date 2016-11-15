Marathon Patent Group Subsidiary 3D Nanocolor Corporation Signs Exclusive License Agreement with the University of Cincinnati

Prototype of Company's Technology to be Showcased at Leading European Automobile Manufacturer in Early 2017

(firmenpresse) - CORVALLIS, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- 3D Nanocolor Corporation ("3D Nanocolor" or "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), today announced that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with the University of Cincinnati covering their patent pending applications based on 3D Nanocolor's electrokinetic (EK) technology.

The inventions were made at the University's highly acclaimed Novel Devices Laboratory and grounded on the EK technology originally developed at HP Inc. The patent applications are designed to advance smart window technology based on electrokinetic film technology.

3D Nanocolor has also completed and shipped a prototype of its technology that will be showcased to executives at a leading European automobile manufacturer in early 2017.

The Company previously announced that it had recently named two new former HP alums to its team. Dr. James E. Abbot was named Electronic Film Engineering Director, and Cassady Roop, Senior Electrical Engineer.

Tim Koch, 3D Nanocolor's Chief Technology Officer, stated, "We're pleased to announce recent progress in the form of an exclusive agreement with the University of Cincinnati covering their patent pending applications based on 3D Nanocolor's electrokinetic (EK) technology. The recent addition of two highly capable and accomplished technologists with specific experience in our field of technology, combined with our prototype of our technology being showcased to executives of a leading Eurpoean automobile manufacturer in early 2017, gives us cause for optimism. We are working diligently and looking forward to the opportunity to ultimately bring a disruptive commercial ready technology to market."

3D Nanocolor's EK technology resulted from years of R&D at HP Inc. (formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company). As with many technologies, a demonstrates its novelty and application. HP is a world-leader in microfluidic technology. 3D Nanocolor continues to build up HP's published research into EK technology and decades of physical-science development. Our EK technology uses a film with electrically charged nanoparticles, suspended in an engineered fluid, allowing for electronic control of the color, transparency, and contrast of the film. Our sophisticated approach is aesthetically superior to any other dynamic glass solution. The advanced and versatile solution allows for a large selection of colors. Other dynamic glass solutions are generally provided with a bluish tint, which may not match the décor of a building and may cast an unpleasant light. EK technology can provide tints that complement the design of a building and cast a more pleasant light.

Marathon is an IP licensing and commercialization company. The Company acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon has a global focus on IP acquisition and management. The Company's commercialization division is focused on the full commercialization lifecycle which includes discovering opportunities, performing due diligence, providing capital, managing development, protecting and developing IP, assisting in execution of the business plan, and realizing shareholder value. To learn more about Marathon Patent Group, visit .

Marathon Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marathon that provides advisory services to Marathon and other IP owners. To learn more about Marathon Advisors, visit .

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

