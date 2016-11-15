Dog Sledding in Alberta

There is no better destination for a dog sledding holiday than Alberta, Canada. An area of outstanding natural beauty, this will be an unforgettable experience.

(firmenpresse) - One of my favourite recommendations for adventure-seeking families is a dog sledding holiday (particularly for those who are also animal lovers!). It really is a once in a lifetime activity, where you are whisked through a breathtaking white paradise by a pack of beautiful and friendly animals.



Alberta, Canada  the Perfect Setting



There are many wonderful destinations around the world to do this, but I think that Alberta, Canada is the greatest. This is an area of outstanding natural beauty, providing the perfect backdrop for your family adventure. There is a brilliant wildness to Alberta that makes it feel like a world away from home, with dense green forests, imposing mountain ranges, glassy lakes and seemingly endless frozen landscapes.



What to Expect



This ensures that it is a playground for dog sledding. It is an exhilarating experience when you surge forwards and see the dogs working together like a well-oiled machine. All you will hear is the whoosh as you are pulled through the snow and the forceful breathing of the dogs as they do what they were born to do  run.



The excitement of the pack prior to setting off is contagious and animal lovers will get a real kick out of this experience. A big part of the charm of a dog sledding holiday is interacting with the animals, who are extremely social and friendly when not hard at work.



Alberta is world famous for its dog sledding opportunities due to the sublime setting and brilliant breeds of dog. With so much terrain, trips can last from an hour to a magical overnight experience with some providers. The trips are typically available from November through to April and take place in the epic Kananaskis Country or the superb Banff and Jasper National Parks.



Providers in Alberta



To give you an idea of the great opportunities available to you, here is a list of companies that provide these Alberta adventures.



Mad Dogs & Englishmen Sled Dog Expeditions  A family company that offer expeditions that last 1.5 hours, a half day, full day or multi-day trips.





Snowy Owl Sled Dog Tours  Trips of 2, 4 or 8 hours available with this Canmore company. Add-on options include snowshoeing and ice fishing.



Howling Dog Tours  A company that offers a day of skiing followed by a 2-hour expedition, before dinner in Canmore in the evening.



Kingmik Dog Sled Tours  Trips take place in Banff National Park, including the popular 1.5 hour trip through the famous Kicking Horse Pass.



Klondlike Ventures  A Rocky Mountain House operator that caters to small groups, with sledding opportunities outside the Jasper National Park boundaries.



This is a popular activity in Alberta, and for good reason. I strongly believe that a dog sledding holiday is perfect for adventure-seeking families; it is a unique experience that will provide you all with many great stories and memories. If you would like to know more about dog sledding in Alberta, contact my expert team today who will be happy to help.





http://summitandblue.com/activities/on-the-snow/dog-sledging



Richard Edwards is the Managing Director of Summit & Blue, an adventure holiday company offering independently crafted holidays to destinations around the world, including France, Italy, Portugal, USA and Canada. If you're looking for a unique adventure, like a dog sledding holiday, ski touring, biking, hiking, white water rafting or canoeing, we create exciting itineraries for those looking for an experience a little more off the beaten track.

